福布斯全球名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2014
福布斯公布2014年度全球百位名人榜，绰号“Queen B”的流行天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)摘得头名。碧昂斯去年共举办了95场演出，还推出了她本人最具创新风格的专辑。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
“小皇帝”詹姆斯(LeBron James)位列榜单第二位。福布斯全球名人榜是根据收入和名望这两大考量因素来进行排名，囊括了电影、电视、音乐、体育、著书和模特等领域的顶尖明星。 REUTERS/Aaron Josefczmore
Dr. Dre位列第三名。苹果公司以30亿美元收购了他的Beats by Dre公司，预计过去12个月共计收入6.2亿美元。 REUTERS/David McNew
去年排名第一的脱口秀女王奥普拉·温弗瑞(Oprah Winfrey)今年跌至第4位。福布斯估算出过去一年中超过200位名人从与娱乐行业相关的商业活动中获得了多少收入，包括音乐销售、电影预付报酬和代言合约。 REUTERSmore
脱口秀主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯(Ellen DeGeneres)位列第五，除了《艾伦秀》创造的高收视率外，这位现年56岁的主持人还被化妆品牌封面女郎选中作为代言人。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第6名：碧昂斯的老公Jay-Z，两人多年成为娱乐圈“最抢钱”夫妻档。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第7名：拳击手佛洛依德·梅威瑟(Floyd Mayweather)。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
第8名：蕾哈娜(Rihanna)。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第9名：凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第10名：“钢铁侠”小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第11名：导演兼制作人史蒂芬·斯皮尔伯格(Steven Spielberg)。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第12名：詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第13名：邦·乔维(Bon Jovi)。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
第14名：“火星哥”布鲁诺·马尔斯(Bruno Mars)。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第15名：NBA球星科比·布莱恩特(Kobe Bryant)。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
第16名：网球天王罗杰·费德勒(Roger Federer)。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
第17名：小天后麦莉·塞勒斯(Miley Cyrus)。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
第18名：乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)。 REUTERS/Stringer
第19名：Lady Gaga。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第20名：说唱歌手坎耶·维斯特(Kanye West)。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
