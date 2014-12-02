《福布斯》评出中国八大领先创新行业 Forbes
《福布斯》杂志评出中国领先世界其他国家的八大创新行业，微支付、电商、快递和高铁等行业上榜。(2014年11月27日，上海浦东金融区。) REUTERS/Aly Song
微支付。在微支付在美国流行前，中国科技公司免费提供游戏和网络服务，向个人内容的获取收取很低的费用，这种商业模式帮助数字公司在盗版横行的条件下实现创收。(2010年9月26日，安徽合肥，一名男子在网吧内玩游戏。) REUTmore
电子商务。在中国，电子商务规模基本上已经超越 了传统零售业，在实体店之前将现代消费主义带入了正在发展中的农村地区。(2014年11月11日，阿里巴巴集团旗下天猫商城宣布“双11”节总成交额达到571亿。) REUTERSmore
快递服务。中国快递的低价、高质量得益于繁荣的电商业务引发地激烈竞争和较高的送货需求，以及低劳动力成本。(2014年11月11日，湖北武汉，快递公司员工分拣包裹。) REUTERS/Stringer
在线投资产品。银行领域在中国依旧被严格监管，但新的在线投资平台为众多没有得到传统银行系统服务的用户提供了投资选择。(2014年10月31日，香港，一名男子在金融区休息时查看手机。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
廉价智能机。尽管苹果和三星在中国依旧十分受欢迎，但是很多人转而使用本国廉价智能机品牌，以远低于苹果三星手机的价格获取同等配置。(2014年7月22日，小米科技CEO雷军在北京举行年度新品发布会。) REUTERS/Jasmore
高铁。中国拥有全球最长的高速铁路网络。中国铁路网络的长度以及通过补贴使得数亿人民支付得起高铁票价的方法让该系统实现了改变。(2014年1月7日，陕西西安，工人在维修站检查高铁列车。) REUTERS/Stringer
水力发电。中国的水力发电规模位居全球第一，年水力发电装机容量可达到250千兆瓦。在全球25个最大水力发电厂中，中国占据11个。(2012年8月9日，湖北宜昌，三峡大坝俯视图。) REUTERS/Carlos Barriamore
DNA测序。测序一套完整基因组的费用已经从2003年的30亿美元降至只有几千美元，中国生物科技公司华大基因的基因测序能力让其在世界基因测序中的贡献占据了50%。(2010年3月3日，深圳一家DNA实验室。) REUTERmore
