路透记者镜头下的紫禁城 Forbidden City
Snow falls over the Wumen Gate of the Forbidden City at night in Beijing, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jasmore
Tourists look south over the Forbidden City from Jingshan Park in Beijing October 13, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijinmore
Paramilitary police officers patrol in the Forbidden City, north of Tiananmen Sqare, in Beijing, June 4, 2012.more
Workers walk past the Hall of Supreme Harmony in the heart of the Forbidden City in Beijing March 29, 2006. REmore
A tourist rests in a doorway inside the Forbidden City in Beijing July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Chinese worker clears a path for tourists inside the Forbidden City as snow falls in Beijing February 6, 200more
A visitor reaches up to touch the door of Tiananmen gate in Beijing July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Chinese holidaymakers walk past a huge red lantern at the Forbidden City in Beijing May 1, 2005. REUTERS/Claromore
A boy holding a Chinese national flag stands outside the Forbidden City in Beijing August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jamore
Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate during a hazy night, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tourists inside the Forbidden City in Beijing August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Crows rest on a wall of the Forbidden City in Beijing February 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A Chinese cyclist pedals inside the Forbidden City in Beijing October 28, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
下一个
去韩国 考驾照 South Korea Drivers Licenses
(Reuters) - 除流行乐、韩剧、化妆品和时装外，韩国对中国游客又添新诱惑，赴韩考驾照成为新风潮。
娃娃模特走猫步 Catwalk kids
(Reuters) - 各大装秀上亮相的小模特们走起T台来有模有样，卖萌演绎吸引观众眼球。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.