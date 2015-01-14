法国部署万名军人街头执勤
2015年1月12日，法国政府宣布将在全国范围增加部署总计近1.5万名军警，强化安保水平，应对仍处于高危态势的恐怖主义威胁。(1月12日，法国巴黎，一名士兵在埃菲尔铁塔下巡逻。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuemore
法国国防部长让-伊夫·勒德里昂在内阁紧急安全会议后宣布，当局决定自当地时间13日晚起在全国各“敏感”地点部署1万名军人，加强这些地点的安保。(1月13日，法军士兵在巴黎附近的一处军事基地准备装备。) REUTERS/Cmore
与此同时，法国内政部将在全国717所犹太学校附近部署4700名警察。(1月13日，一名军官在军事基地展示士兵部署图。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
武装分子1月7日袭击法国《查理周刊》杂志社巴黎总部，造成12人死亡、11人受伤。(1月13日，法军士兵在巴黎附近的一处军事基地准备装备。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
两名嫌疑人于1月9日在巴黎东部一家杂货店内劫持人质并与警方对峙，后遭击毙。(1月13日，一名法军士兵在犹太教堂外驻守。) REUTERS/Youssef Boulal
1月8日，32岁的劫匪阿梅迪·库利巴利在巴黎南郊打死一名女警，后袭击一家犹太食品杂货店，杀害4名人质，最终被警方击毙。(1月13日，一名法军士兵在一所犹太机构外驻守。) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
这一系列袭击是自2005年英国伦敦公共交通系统恐怖袭击事件以来，极端人员对单个欧洲城市发动的最致命袭击。(1月13日，一名正在执勤的法军士兵与一名犹太男子交谈。) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
对此法国总理瓦尔斯承认当局在阻止有关恐怖威胁方面的工作有“明显疏漏”。(1月13日，两名法军士兵在讷伊市一所犹太人机构外执勤。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
1月12日，一名法军士兵在一所犹太学校外巡逻。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
1月10日，法军士兵在巴黎一家百货公司外巡逻。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
1月10日，法军士兵在巴黎商业区街头巡逻。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
1月10日，一名警察在巴黎反恐大游行中巡逻。 REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
下一个
寰宇搜奇(1)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
2015底特律车展探馆
北美第一大车展底特律车展正式拉开帷幕，首发新车以美系SUV和性能车型为主，而诸多重磅新车的发布将再次展现汽车业发展的新方向。
不穿裤子搭地铁
一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开，为乘坐地铁的上班族们带来新奇、刺激的体验，给平淡生活增添乐趣。
群星逐鹿金球奖
第72届金球奖颁奖礼在美国加州贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，电影电视明星齐聚一堂“打响”2015年红毯颁奖季第一战。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.