法国仍为世界头号旅游大国 France
法国竞争、工业与服务业管理局和法兰西银行近日公布的年度研究显示，法国是2013年度接待游客最多的国家，海外游客高达8470万人，比2012年增长2%。(2014年5月6日，情侣在埃菲尔铁塔下亲吻。) REUTERS/Chmore
赴法旅游最多的是欧洲游客，其中德国游客以1300万人排在首位，英国游客紧随其后。(2014年5月15日，戛纳海滨大道) REUTERS/Yves Herman
北美是除欧洲之外的赴法旅游第一客源地。(2013年12月2日，巴黎旺多姆广场) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
亚洲游客数量同样增加，去年共有4500万人赴法旅游。(2014年2月14日，法国芒通柠檬节) REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
在日元兑欧元贬值的背景下，日本游客数量下降6.7%。(2013年8月14日，巴黎孚日广场) REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
研究同样指出，2013年赴法的海外游客延长了停留时间，从2012年平均停留6.9夜增加到7.1夜。(2013年8月16日，一对新婚夫妇在巴黎亚历山大三世桥上拍摄婚纱照。) REUTERS/Christian Hartmamore
法国政府估计，旅游业对GDP的贡献率大约为6.5%。(2013年8月10日，一对情侣在巴黎艺术桥上欣赏塞纳河落日。) REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2013年7月31日，戛纳海滨大道码头，游客享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2013年7月22日，一个男孩在特罗卡德罗广场喷泉消暑。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2013年7月14日，法国国庆日烟花汇演。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2013年3月13日，巴黎公园，雪夜美景。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
2013年2月8日，巴黎圣母院大教堂。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2013年1月29日，昂代尔诺莱班，落日余晖。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
2012年11月24日，斯特拉斯堡，圣母大教堂前的圣诞装饰品。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
2012年8月5日，尼斯，游客晒日光浴。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
下一个
普京形象T恤衫红场热卖 Putin T-shirts
俄罗斯服装品牌“阿尼娅与万尼亚”在莫斯科红场上的国家百货商场举行售卖活动，顾客排队购买印有总统普京头像的T恤衫。
探秘传染病隔离病房 Isolation ward
埃博拉疫情迅速发展，世卫组织已宣布“全球警戒”。设备先进的传染病隔离病房和“严防死守”的医护人员，成为阻止疫情扩散的关键。
特斯拉Model S车型遭诟病 Tesla Model S
《消费者报告》称，特斯拉Model S的流线感和简约设计值得推崇，但这款汽车还存在很多可能影响消费者体验的问题。
24小时时事新闻（8月14日） 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.