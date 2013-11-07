版本:
图片 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 13:53 BJT

斗牛勇士炼成记 France's boy bullfighters

现年12岁的Solal(左)与10岁的Nino在法国尼姆的一所斗牛士学校学习，为成长为一名合格的斗牛勇士而努力。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

学校成立于1983年，已培养约1,000名斗牛士。(Nino与训练牛对抗。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

学生们一周上两次课，在专业斗牛士的指导下学习斗牛技巧。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

学生们的训练课中并没有真牛“陪练”。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

每年春季，学生们会到周围的训练场地用牛犊进行训练。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

用牛犊进行训练时，学生们并不会真的将小牛杀死。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

在去往斗牛士学校前，Solal的父亲帮助他穿上礼服。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

合身的礼服。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Solal用一件衬衣练习斗牛动作。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

同学们注视着练习用的小牛犊。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Solal(左)和Nino在斗牛场下观看同学表演。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Solal上场。REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Solal摆Pose。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

用于初学者斗牛训练的红布和剑。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Nino等待参加初学者斗牛训练。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

10岁小Nino表演斗牛。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Nino与小牛对视。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

年轻的斗牛士们。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

