盘点全球囚禁案 Freed from captivity
美国警方称，三名10年前遭绑架的女子于2013年5月6日在克利夫兰一所民宅被成功解救。警方已拘捕涉嫌绑架和非法囚禁她们的三兄弟。(失踪女子阿曼达·贝瑞(左)与吉娜·德金丝。) REUTERS/FBI/Handout vimore
嫌疑人52岁的卡车司机阿里埃勒·卡斯特罗(左)于5月8日受控3项强奸罪名和4项绑架罪名，共7项罪名，并于9日接受传讯。他的两个兄弟未被起诉。 Reuters/Cleveland Police Dept/Handout vmore
一名警察在被囚房屋附近站岗。 REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
囚禁房屋的破损玻璃门。REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
奥地利女子娜塔莎·卡普斯基(Natascha Kampusch)10岁时在上学路上被绑架，并被关在一个车库的地下室，当了8年性奴，直到2006年8月才被解救。目前，卡普斯基担任奥地利一个电视节目主持人，并根据自己被绑架的more
2006年8月23日，维也纳东北部Strasshof，18岁娜塔莎·卡普斯基获救。绑架者沃夫冈(Wolfgang Priklopil)在卡普斯基逃走后畏罪自杀。 REUTERS/Stamberg
被囚禁房屋的入口。 REUTERS/Stamberg
房屋内地下室的入口。 REUTERS/Austrian Police/Handout
奥地利的退休电子工程技师约瑟夫•弗莱茨勒(Josef Fritzl)囚禁亲生女儿长达24年，并与女儿先后生下七名子女，在其中一个孩子出生后不久重病期间，不仅没有照顾抢救，而且任其死亡，这成为2009年最震惊世界的案件。奥more
弗莱茨勒囚禁女儿的地下室内的浴室。 REUTERS/HO/Police
地下室内通往卧室的走廊。 REUTERS/HO/Police
现年33岁的美国女子杰西·杜嘉德(Jaycee Dugard)11岁在加州被绑架，之后18年生活在绑架她的夫妇的后院帐篷里，并生下两个女儿，直到2009年被发现。 REUTERS/Handout
美国法院2011年对此案做出判决，加里多夫妇共被判刑467年。菲利普·加里多(Phillip Garrido)因强奸、绑架、非法囚禁、猥亵等13项罪名，获刑431年；而其妻子南希受到绑架、协助强奸罪名指控，被判刑36年。more
加州安迪亚克，囚禁杰西·杜嘉德的后院。 REUTERS/Kevin Bartram
14岁美国富家少女伊丽莎白·斯玛特(Elizabeth Smart)(左)于2002年6月5日被人从盐湖城自家豪宅中掳走，直至2003年3月12日，两名妇女举报在街头发现疑似绑匪的流浪汉，警方才在疑犯车中将头戴假发、已满more
街头传教士、嫌犯米切尔(Brian David Mitchell)于2011年被判终身监禁。(2003年3月19日，盐湖市，法院的闭路监控电视显示米切尔出庭受审。) REUTERS/Douglas Pizac/Pool
2011年5月25日，伊丽莎白·斯玛特在嫌犯米切尔被判后接受媒体采访。 REUTERS/Michael Brandy
