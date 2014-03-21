聚焦中美第一夫人 Frist Lady 2014
2014年3月20日，应中国国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛邀请，美国总统奥巴马夫人米歇尔·奥巴马抵达北京，开启为期一周的访华之旅。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
这是米歇尔第一次来中国，也是美国第一夫人首次单独正式访华。米歇尔的母亲玛丽安·罗宾逊(右)，女儿玛利亚和萨莎陪同访华。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛和米歇尔一行到达故宫博物院参观。米歇尔此次访问的重点是教育合作和青年交往，希望访问进一步推动中美人文交流。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛身穿蓝色套装、红色衬衣，手持红色手包；米歇尔身穿蓝白相间的衬衣、黑色长裤，外加黑色长款马甲。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/ Pool
美国夫人米歇尔和彭丽媛到访北师大二附中。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛和米歇尔参观学校的书法课。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
应学生邀请，彭丽媛写书法“厚德载物”赠送米歇尔。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛为米歇尔示范如何抓握毛笔。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛和米歇尔参观学校的机器人课。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
除访问北京外，米歇尔还将访问西安和成都，将在成都到访一处大熊猫繁育基地。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
彭丽媛和米歇尔参观学校的乒乓球课。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
米歇尔亲自上阵，一显身手。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
米歇尔两女儿就读的美国西德维尔友谊学校为北师大二附中的对外交流友好学校。 REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
