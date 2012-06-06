去德国办婚礼 From China to Germany With Love
2012年5月31日，在德国着名旅游胜地新天鹅堡脚下的小城菲森，15对来自中国天津的情侣举行集体婚礼。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
据婚礼主办方介绍，这是连续第五年为中国新人举办这样的集体婚礼。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
到达新天鹅堡之前，新人们先在菲森富丽堂皇的帝国大厅里宣读了婚誓，并交换戒指。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
一对新人在婚礼上接吻。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
新人们宣读誓言。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
一位新娘在婚礼上用手机自拍。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
新娘们大合影。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
新人们各自取景拍照。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
新人们在婚礼后乘坐大巴前往新天鹅堡。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
一对新人在新天鹅堡前留影。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
新人们载歌载舞。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
2011年6月3日，新人们在新天鹅堡下拍照。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一对甜蜜的新人。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
新娘涂抹口红。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一名新娘拿着相机拍照。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
相拥合照。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
接吻派对。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
一对新人在婚礼上接吻。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
新娘们在新天鹅堡附近合影。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
高高跃起。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
