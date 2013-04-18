版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 10:26 BJT

英国为撒切尔夫人举行葬礼 Funeral for Thatcher

2013年4月17日，英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年4月17日，英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
2013年4月17日，英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 15
撒切尔夫人的葬礼仪式在圣保罗大教堂举行。覆盖着英联邦旗帜的撒切尔夫人灵柩前往圣保罗大教堂。 REUTERS/David Crump/Pool

撒切尔夫人的葬礼仪式在圣保罗大教堂举行。覆盖着英联邦旗帜的撒切尔夫人灵柩前往圣保罗大教堂。 REUTERS/David Crump/Pool

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
撒切尔夫人的葬礼仪式在圣保罗大教堂举行。覆盖着英联邦旗帜的撒切尔夫人灵柩前往圣保罗大教堂。 REUTERS/David Crump/Pool
Close
2 / 15
民众聚集在道路两边送别撒切尔夫人。REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

民众聚集在道路两边送别撒切尔夫人。REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
民众聚集在道路两边送别撒切尔夫人。REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
3 / 15
撒切尔夫人灵柩覆盖着英联邦旗帜。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

撒切尔夫人灵柩覆盖着英联邦旗帜。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
撒切尔夫人灵柩覆盖着英联邦旗帜。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 15
圣保罗大教堂举行葬礼。REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool

圣保罗大教堂举行葬礼。REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
圣保罗大教堂举行葬礼。REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
5 / 15
葬礼现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

葬礼现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
葬礼现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 15
仪式上，伦敦主教理查德·查特斯发表讲话。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

仪式上，伦敦主教理查德·查特斯发表讲话。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
仪式上，伦敦主教理查德·查特斯发表讲话。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 15
仪式结束后，撒切尔夫人的家人护送灵柩走出圣保罗大教堂，其遗体将被火化。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

仪式结束后，撒切尔夫人的家人护送灵柩走出圣保罗大教堂，其遗体将被火化。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
仪式结束后，撒切尔夫人的家人护送灵柩走出圣保罗大教堂，其遗体将被火化。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 15
英国首相卡梅伦，前首相布莱尔等出席葬礼。 REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

英国首相卡梅伦，前首相布莱尔等出席葬礼。 REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
英国首相卡梅伦，前首相布莱尔等出席葬礼。 REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Close
9 / 15
英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵出席葬礼。REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool

英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵出席葬礼。REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵出席葬礼。REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool
Close
10 / 15
撒切尔夫人的家人。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

撒切尔夫人的家人。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
撒切尔夫人的家人。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 15
美国前国务卿基辛格。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

美国前国务卿基辛格。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
美国前国务卿基辛格。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
12 / 15
加拿大前总理马尔罗尼(Brian Mulroney)(左)、以色列总理内塔尼亚胡。REUTERS/Olivia Harris

加拿大前总理马尔罗尼(Brian Mulroney)(左)、以色列总理内塔尼亚胡。REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
加拿大前总理马尔罗尼(Brian Mulroney)(左)、以色列总理内塔尼亚胡。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 15
办公室工作人员送别撒切尔夫人。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

办公室工作人员送别撒切尔夫人。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
办公室工作人员送别撒切尔夫人。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 15
一名民众痛哭。撒切尔夫人8日因中风去世，享年87岁。属于英国保守党的撒切尔夫人1979年到1990年间担任英国首相，是英国第一位女首相，也是19世纪初以来连续任职时间最长的首相。 REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL

一名民众痛哭。撒切尔夫人8日因中风去世，享年87岁。属于英国保守党的撒切尔夫人1979年到1990年间担任英国首相，是英国第一位女首相，也是19世纪初以来连续任职时间最长的首相。 REUTERS/Richard Pohlmore

2013年 4月 18日 星期四
一名民众痛哭。撒切尔夫人8日因中风去世，享年87岁。属于英国保守党的撒切尔夫人1979年到1990年间担任英国首相，是英国第一位女首相，也是19世纪初以来连续任职时间最长的首相。 REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 18日
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 4月 17日
“冒牌”名人 Famous Impersonators

“冒牌”名人 Famous Impersonators

(Reuters) - 盘点“山寨”名人，让你真假难辨。

2013年 4月 17日
美国民众悼念波士顿爆炸遇难者 Boston Mourns Victims

美国民众悼念波士顿爆炸遇难者 Boston Mourns Victims

(Reuters) -美国各地民众悼念在波士顿爆炸袭击案中的遇难者。波士顿15日举行的马拉松赛遭遇爆炸袭击，随后被确定为恐怖袭击，袭击造成至少3人死亡，其中包括一名遇难的中国女留学生。

2013年 4月 17日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐