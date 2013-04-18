英国为撒切尔夫人举行葬礼 Funeral for Thatcher
2013年4月17日，英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
撒切尔夫人的葬礼仪式在圣保罗大教堂举行。覆盖着英联邦旗帜的撒切尔夫人灵柩前往圣保罗大教堂。 REUTERS/David Crump/Pool
民众聚集在道路两边送别撒切尔夫人。REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
撒切尔夫人灵柩覆盖着英联邦旗帜。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
圣保罗大教堂举行葬礼。REUTERSDominic Lipinski/Pool
葬礼现场。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
仪式上，伦敦主教理查德·查特斯发表讲话。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
仪式结束后，撒切尔夫人的家人护送灵柩走出圣保罗大教堂，其遗体将被火化。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
英国首相卡梅伦，前首相布莱尔等出席葬礼。 REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵出席葬礼。REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool
撒切尔夫人的家人。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
美国前国务卿基辛格。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
加拿大前总理马尔罗尼(Brian Mulroney)(左)、以色列总理内塔尼亚胡。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
办公室工作人员送别撒切尔夫人。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
一名民众痛哭。撒切尔夫人8日因中风去世，享年87岁。属于英国保守党的撒切尔夫人1979年到1990年间担任英国首相，是英国第一位女首相，也是19世纪初以来连续任职时间最长的首相。 REUTERS/Richard Pohlmore
