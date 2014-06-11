“萌宠”助阵世界杯 Furry footie fans
2014年6月1日，哥伦比亚诺夫萨举办一场“萌羊”世界杯。 REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
参赛的总共有50位“球员”，它们是50只穿有特制队服的绵羊。 REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
当地人举办这场赛事是为了庆祝哥伦比亚队时隔16年再次进入世界杯决赛圈。 REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
最终，坐镇主场的“哥伦比亚队”以4比3击败“巴西队”夺冠。 REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
6月5日，日本东京，一只品川水族馆的“球星”海狮展示顶球绝技。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
6岁的海狮小姐Chanto身穿日本队服，大玩足球以支持日本国足在世界杯上有上佳表现。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
6月9日，泰国大城府举行一场特别的足球赛，由大象队对阵学生队。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
驯象师用油彩在大象身上绘制不同国家的国旗，代表参加世界杯的不同球队。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
最终，大象队和学生队以3比战平，为球赛画上圆满句号。主办方表示，举办这场足球赛的目的是为即将到来的世界杯加油助威。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
6月6日，智利瓦尔帕莱索，一位饲主为爱犬穿上智利队战衣，为国足助威。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
6月5日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，一位饲主为爱犬穿上阿根廷队球服，为阿根廷国足助威。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
阿根廷“萌宠”。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
