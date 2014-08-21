美司法部长抵达弗格森 Fury in Ferguson
2014年8月20日，美国司法部长霍尔德抵达密苏里州圣路易斯市弗格森镇，开始调查黑人青年迈克尔·布朗遭警方枪杀案件。 REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
霍尔德承诺，将展开“全面、公正、独立”的调查。 REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
同日，当地检方开始针对这起案件向陪审团公布证据。 REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
霍尔德与当地官员、联邦调查局探员以及司法部民权局人员举行了会谈，听取调查进展。 REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
弗格森警察局长托马斯·杰克逊(Thomas Jackson)对媒体陈述调查进展。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
从当地时间19日晚到20日清晨，警方共逮捕了50名拒不配合执法的民众。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
许多抗议活动以和平方式进行，但也有的抗议活动尤其是深夜的小型抗议活动中，出现了抢劫、打砸以及与警察冲突的情况。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
近日骚乱使得仅2.1万人口的弗格森镇成为了全球焦点，被视作美国种族关系问题的象征。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
弗格森居民主要是黑人，但当地警局、政治领导层以及公共教育管理层则由白人主导。(居民悼念遭枪杀的黑人青年布朗。) REUTERS/Joshua Lott
维权人士和抗议者称，布朗之死是多年来警方不公正对待黑人现象的极致。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
联合国人权事务高级专员皮莱(Navi Pillay)称此次冲突让她联想到南非种族隔离制度催生的暴力行径。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
在圣路易斯市检察官办公室向陪审团提供证据后，陪审团将投票决定是否对开枪警察进行指控。REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
8月20日出版的《圣路易斯邮报》登载了霍尔德致弗格森居民的一封公开信。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
霍尔德在信中说，司法部将展开全面、公正、独立的调查，并希望能够在当地居民与执法部门之间架起沟通的桥梁。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
媒体报道称，较前几日相比，弗格森当地局势19日晚已经出现缓和迹象，警方并未与示威人群发生激烈冲突。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
