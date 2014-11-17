G20峰会闭幕 普京遭孤立
11月15日，为期两天的二十国集团(G20)领导人峰会在布里斯班会展中心开幕，领导人们进行大合影。REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月15日，美国总统奥巴马、中国国家主席习近平、巴西总统罗塞夫准备参加大合影。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月15日，澳大利亚总理阿博特在G20峰会开幕式上欢迎俄罗斯总统普京。 REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
11月15日，俄罗斯总统普京在会议上打呵欠。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月15日，普京与其他领导人一起观看欢迎表演。REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月15日，法国总统奥朗德与俄罗斯总统普京举行会谈。 REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
11月15日，英国首相卡梅伦与俄罗斯总统普京在峰会间隙举行双边会晤。REUTERS/David Gray
11月15日，普京准备参加大合影。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月15日，澳大利亚总理阿博特在G20峰会开幕式上欢迎中国国家主席习近平。 REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
11月15日，中国国家主席习近平及夫人彭丽媛抵达会场。 REUTERS/Chris Hyde/Pool
11月15日，美国总统奥巴马与德国总理默克尔抵达会场时交谈。 REUTERS/Chris Hyde/Pool
11月15日，布里斯班举行的二十国集团领导人第九次峰会第一阶段会议。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月16日，布里斯班，美国总统奥巴马与欧洲多国领导人会面讨论乌克兰问题。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月16日，美国总统奥巴马、日本首相安倍晋三、澳大利亚总理阿博特举行三国首脑会谈。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11月16日，中国国家主席习近平会见法国总统奥朗德。 REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
11月15日，中国国家主席夫人彭丽媛参观位于布里斯班河畔的全球最大考拉保护区龙柏考拉动物园，彭丽媛向考拉招手。REUTERS/Ian Waldier/Pool
彭丽媛抱着考拉。REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
新加坡总理李显龙的夫人与考拉拥抱。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
印尼总统佐科的夫人Irana Joko Widodo抱着考拉。REUTERS/Ian Waldie/Pool
