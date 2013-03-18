版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 18日 星期一 11:01 BJT

三星Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5大比拼 Samsung & Apple

2013年3月14日，三星电子在美国纽约首发最新旗舰手机Galaxy S4，配备5英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,920x1,080。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5采用4英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,136x640。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4机身厚度为7.9毫米。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5机身厚度为7.6毫米。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4处理器为1.9 GHz四核或1.6 GHz八核。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5采用是全新A6双核处理器。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4内存为2GB。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5内存为1GB。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4摄像头(后置/前置)为1,300万/200万像素。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5摄像头(后置/前置)为800万/90万像素。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4录像为1,080p，重量为130克。(三星移动通讯业务部门总裁申宗均(J.K.Shin)发布Galaxy S4。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5录像为1,080p/30fps，重量为112克。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

三星Galaxy S4操作系统为安卓，电池为2,600毫安，将于今年4月底上市。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

苹果iPhone 5操作系统为iOS6，电池为8小时通话/225小时待机，于2012年9月上市。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

