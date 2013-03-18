三星Galaxy S4与苹果iPhone 5大比拼 Samsung & Apple
2013年3月14日，三星电子在美国纽约首发最新旗舰手机Galaxy S4，配备5英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,920x1,080。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用4英寸屏幕，分辨率为1,136x640。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4机身厚度为7.9毫米。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5机身厚度为7.6毫米。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4处理器为1.9 GHz四核或1.6 GHz八核。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5采用是全新A6双核处理器。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4内存为2GB。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5内存为1GB。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4摄像头(后置/前置)为1,300万/200万像素。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5摄像头(后置/前置)为800万/90万像素。 REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4录像为1,080p，重量为130克。(三星移动通讯业务部门总裁申宗均(J.K.Shin)发布Galaxy S4。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5录像为1,080p/30fps，重量为112克。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
三星Galaxy S4操作系统为安卓，电池为2,600毫安，将于今年4月底上市。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
苹果iPhone 5操作系统为iOS6，电池为8小时通话/225小时待机，于2012年9月上市。REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（5）
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
盘点各国军中之花 Women in the military
(Reuters) - 女兵是一个国家军队中不可缺少的部分，各国的女兵也一直是国际舆论关注的焦点。盘点世界各国军中之花的别样风采。
本周中国区精选(3月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
李克强当选中国国务院总理 China Appointed President
(Reuters) - 中国全国人大会议周五决议通过任命李克强为国务院总理，范长龙和许其亮为中央军委副主席。
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.