中国中产人士成澳门赌场新宠 Gamblers in Macao
对澳门赌场而言，游戏规则在发生变化，因有越来越多的中国中产人士来到澳门赌博试手气。(2008年6月4日，一名女子在澳门亚洲国际博彩博览会上发牌。) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
新濠博亚娱乐公布第二季净利倍增，一定程度上就归因于来自中国中产阶层的访客大增。(2012年9月20日，澳门喜来登金沙城中心酒店的一个赌场。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
在过去，新濠博亚娱乐、金沙中国以及永利澳门等赌场运营商多数盈利来自一掷千金的豪富赌客，但现在随着中国经济放缓，豪富赌客光顾人次减少，赌场将争夺重点转向中上阶层客户。(摄于2013年5月22日，国际博彩博览会) REUTEmore
随着中国高铁网络的发展以及港珠澳大桥项目的开发，华北地区到澳门的旅行时间大大缩短，更多中产人士访澳的趋势料将继续。(2012年9月20日，澳门喜来登金沙城中心酒店的一个赌场。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
中国政府希望澳门减轻对博彩业的严重依赖，能吸引更多休闲观光客，从而提升澳门作为国际旅游热点的形象。(2008年6月4日，澳门亚洲国际博彩博览会。) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
澳门目前有超过70%的税收来自博彩业，游客到访的主要活动就是赌博，这与美国赌城拉斯维加斯形成鲜明对比，在拉斯维加斯税收主要来自娱乐和餐饮。(2004年5月18日，澳门金沙酒店内部的赌场景观。) REUTERS/Files
2008年8月28日，澳门四季酒店的一个赌场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
进行押注。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile
2012年10月11日，人们在模拟赌场学习。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
赌博筹码。(摄于2013年5月22日，国际博彩博览会) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一个发光的赌博桌。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
赌博桌上的一个骰子盒。(摄于2012年9月20日，澳门喜来登金沙城中心酒店) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
幸运轮盘。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年8月28日，澳门四季酒店的一个赌场。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年9月20日，金沙城中心开业。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
