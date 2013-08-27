叙利亚化武疑云 Gas attack in Syria
叙利亚活动人士指责政府军8月21日发动毒气攻击，造成200多人丧生。而叙利亚政府军和反对派武装各执一词，指责对方使用化武。(8月21日，叙利亚大马士革郊区Saqba，疑似遭到化学武器袭击的民众在医院接受治疗。） REUTmore
针对叙利亚冲突双方使用化学武器的传闻，外国力量一直在寻求作出回应。如果证实是毒气袭击，这将成为25年来世界最严重的一起化学武器袭击。(8月21日，人们埋葬因化学武器袭击而死亡的民众。) REUTERS/Bassam Khmore
8月22日，活动人士头戴防毒面具寻找因化武袭击而死亡的动物尸体。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
联合国调查叙利亚化学武器问题真相小组26日赶赴叙利亚大马士革郊区，检查化学武器使用传闻是否属实。但是，小组遭到不明身份的狙击手射击，令调查被迫中止。 REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
美国国务卿克里26日称，奥巴马总统认为必须让那些动用世界上最令人发指的武器袭击世界上最脆弱民众的人付出代价。这也是美国政府迄今就大马士革市郊发生的毒气袭击作出的最严厉回应。(8月22日，活动人士收集因化武袭击而死亡的动物more
俄罗斯则警告美国不要重复过去的错误，称对叙利亚采取任何单边军事行动都会破坏和平努力，对中东的安全局势造成“灾难性影响”。(8月21日，受伤的孩子在清真寺内休息。) REUTERS/Mohamed Abdulla
中国政府表示，在查明事实真相前，各方均应避免预断联合国对叙利亚使用化学武器调查的调查结果。(8月21日，一只狗因化武袭击而死亡。) REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
8月21日，大马士革，地面上摆放着因化武袭击而死亡的民众尸体。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
一名伤者戴着氧气罩。REUTERS/Ammar Dar
一名男子站在因化武袭击而死亡的民众尸体附近。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
一名男子站在因化武袭击而死亡的民众尸体附近。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
一名幸存者躺在清真寺内休息。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
两个孩子在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
一个少年在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
8月26日，大马士革西南部郊区Mouadamiya，联合国化武专家收集化武袭击证据。REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
一名联合国化武专家收集证据。REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
联合国化武专家在医院采访了毒气袭击受害者。REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
