盘点“出柜”名人 Gay Celebrities
2014年10月30日，苹果公司首席执行官库克首次公开宣布“出柜”，并称他为自己是同性恋感到骄傲。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《生活大爆炸》男主角“谢耳朵”吉姆·帕森斯(Jim Parsons)于2012年5月正式宣布“出柜”，并称与同性情侣已恋爱十年。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
现年45岁的美国CNN金牌新闻节目主持人安德森·库珀(Anderson Cooper)2012年7月在与知名新闻网站《每日野兽》专栏作家安德鲁·苏利文的邮件中正式承认其同性恋身份。 REUTERS/Danny Molomore
著名电视台脱口秀主持人埃伦·德詹妮斯(Ellen DeGeneres)与女星波蒂娅·德·罗西(Portia De Rossi)于2008年结婚。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
拉丁情歌王子瑞奇·马丁(Ricky Martin)2010年通过官方网站公布了自己的同性恋身份，并通过代理孕母产下一对双胞胎男孩。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
好莱坞女星奎恩·拉提法(Queen Latifah)。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
意大利著名设计师乔治·阿玛尼(Giorgio Armani)。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
《欲望都市》女星辛西娅·尼克松(Cynthia Nixon)与女友克莉丝汀2003年相识并相恋。之前辛西娅曾与摄影师丹尼·莫泽兹(Danny Mozes)拥有一段长达15年的恋爱关系，并与莫泽兹生有两个孩子。REUTERmore
摇滚巨星艾尔顿·约翰(Elton John)与同性男友大卫·费尼许(David Furnish)于2005年结婚。 REUTERS/David Moir
《美国偶像》亚军亚当•兰伯特(Adam Lambert)之前接受美国《滚石》杂志采访时，坦诚自己是同性恋。REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
《老爸老妈的浪漫史》演员尼尔·帕特里克·哈里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)与男友大卫·伯卡(David Burtka)早已订婚。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
《欢乐合唱团》女星简·林奇(Jane Lynch)与相恋多年的爱人莱拉·安布利(Lara Embry)已结婚。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
法国知名设计师让·保罗·高缇耶(Jean-Paul Gaultier)。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
男星杰西·泰勒·弗格森(Jesse Tyler Ferguson)不仅在美剧《摩登家庭》中扮演同志情侣，在现实中也是一位出柜同志。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
《英雄》男星扎瑞克·昆图(Zachary Quinto)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
鬼才设计师马克·雅克布(Marc Jacobs)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
