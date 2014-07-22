加沙战火再起 逾500人丧生 Gaza offensive
当地时间7月20日，以色列地面部队在近两周的战斗中首次向加沙人口最密集的城市发动猛烈攻击。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
这是巴以双方自冲突爆发以来伤亡最惨重的一天，死亡者中绝大多数是平民。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
巴勒斯坦卫生部门表示，持续14天的以军“护刃行动”已经造成超过500人死亡、3000余人受伤。(7月21日，巴勒斯坦医务人员抢救一名在以军炮击中受伤的男孩。) REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
日益激烈的冲突也使得周边国家和国际社会纷纷为巴以停火展开斡旋。(汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦男子在空袭后的废墟中寻找床垫。) REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
联合国秘书长潘基文20日抵达卡塔尔，同中东和国际有关各方协调，推动巴以实现停火。(阿什凯隆，以色列居民在警报声后躲避空袭。) REUTERS/Amir Cohen
美国国务卿克里21日前往埃及首都开罗，就巴以冲突展开斡旋。(一名巴勒斯坦妇女在葬礼上悼念死于以军炮击的侄子。) REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
汗尤尼斯，一家巴勒斯坦人在以军空袭中遇难。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
加沙，在一名阵亡的以军士兵葬礼上，其母亲伏棺哭泣。 REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
加沙，一户巴勒斯坦人在联合国学校内避难。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
一名巴勒斯坦男子站在毁于以军炮击的房屋废墟内。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
一户巴勒斯坦驾车逃离加沙城后，眺望以军袭击的炮火。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
7月20日，霍隆，一名以军士兵在战友的葬礼上哭泣。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
加沙，一名医务人员救助一名在以色列炮轰中受伤的巴勒斯坦男子。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
加沙，一名巴勒斯坦男子怀抱孩子。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
加沙一家医院内，一名身上沾满血迹的巴勒斯坦妇女等待受伤的亲属。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
人们帮助一名男受伤的巴勒斯坦男子。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
精选图集
