全球性别平等指数出炉 Gender Equal Countries
2014年10月28日，世界经济论坛(WEF)发布的全球性别平等指数显示，冰岛连续第六年蝉联“全球男女最平等国家”。(2009年1月24日，冰岛雷克雅未克，一名女子在街头举起抗议经济危机的标牌。) REUTERS/Inmore
第二名：芬兰。《全球性别差距报告》考量以下领域的性别差距：薪酬、劳动力参与、高技能就业、获得基本教育和较高等教育的机会、权力职位分布、预期寿命以及总人口中的男女比例等。(2007年12月17日，芬兰罗瓦涅米，游客在北极圈more
第三名：挪威。世界经济论坛高级官员、该报告主撰写人扎西迪(Saadia Zahidi)称，过去十年中在性别平等方面取得的进展，主要归功于更多女性进入政坛及职场。(2007年4月25日，两位气候专家在挪威北极圈小镇朗伊尔城more
第四名：瑞典。报告显示，全球女性与男性在健康和教育方面旗鼓相当，但在经济和政治参与以及机会方面，女性落后于男性。(2010年3月8日，妇女们推婴儿车在斯德哥尔摩街头游行，警示孕产妇死亡问题。) REUTERS/Bob Smore
第五名：丹麦。(2009年3月26日，法国斯特拉斯堡，一名丹麦议员带着婴儿参加欧洲议会投票。) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
第六名：尼加拉瓜。(2014年5月30日，尼加拉瓜马那瓜，孕妇参加比赛。) REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
第七名：卢旺达。(2014年4月5日，卢旺达民众在首都基加利参加1994年卢旺达种族大屠杀纪念活动。) REUTERS/Noor Khamis
第八名：爱尔兰。(2011年1月24日，一名女子行走在都柏林街头。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
亚太地区表现最佳的菲律宾位列第九。(2014年9月4日，菲律宾甲米地，大学女生当街自拍。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
第十名：比利时。(2014年7月2日，比利时布鲁塞尔，一名女子在商店选购内衣。) REUTERS/Eric Vidal
也门在142个国家中连续第九年垫底，比巴基斯坦、乍得、叙利亚及马里更差。 (摄于2014年7月14日，也门Ahmad al-Hadhiq) REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
中国位列第87位。(2014年9月29日，北京，一个游客家庭在天安门广场自拍。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
