日内瓦车展 Geneva Auto Show 2014
2014年3月4日，第84届日内瓦车展正式拉开帷幕，共有70余款首发新车，而这些新车之中有接近30款量产车型随后会进入中国销售。(帕加尼Huayra的排气管。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
来自丹麦的超级跑车Zenvo ST1，作为一款纯手工组装的超级跑车，最大功率高达812kW。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
新一代奥迪TT全球首发。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
雪铁龙发布了一款基于C4 Cactus概念车打造的Aventure特别版车型。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
柯尼塞格发布全新超级跑车Agera One:1，目标竞争对手为迈凯轮P1、LaFerrari和保时捷918 Spyder等各种旗舰车型。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
布加迪威龙超级跑车。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
意大利著名汽车设计公司Italdesign Giugiaro发布了Clipper概念车。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Giugiaro Clipper基于大众MQB平台打造，采用纯电动设计，定位于MPV车型。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
超级跑车帕加尼Huayra有着鲜艳的黄色车身与流线型车体，要价近7000万新台币，车主是台湾人，还只有15岁。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
保时捷911 RSR赛车。保时捷在日内瓦车展的首发车型阵容包括919 Hybrid、911 RSR和Macan S Diesel以及911 Targa四款车型。PREUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
超级跑车保时捷918 Spyder。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
迈凯伦650S全球首发，最大功率为650马力。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
全新升级的2015款宾利Continental GT Speed系列首秀，这款车型已经成为了宾利品牌旗下速度最快的量产车型。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
斯巴鲁发布Viziv 2概念车，为双门4座跨界车型，预示了未来斯巴鲁SUV的和跨界车型的设计方向。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
新款法拉利California T车型正式登台亮相，最大的亮点便是其搭载了一台涡轮增压发动机，一改法拉利大排量自然吸气发动机的传统。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
大众T-ROC概念车全球首发。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
意大利Ermini推出一款轻量化的超跑车型Seiottosei，在2.0升发动机的帮助下可以实现0-100公里/小时加速耗时3.5秒。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
斯柯达公布一款名为vision C的概念车，展示了斯柯达5门Coupe车型的设计理念。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
瑞士Rinspeed汽车公司发布一台全新概念车XchangE，将搭载的是一套纯电动系统。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
摩根三轮复古机车3 Wheeler。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
