日内瓦车展 Geneva Car Show 2013
第83届日内瓦国际车展于3月7日至17日举行，101款全球首发车和32款欧洲首发车与观众见面。主办方预计，本届车展将迎来70万参观者。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
迈凯轮P1量产版实车正式发布。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
迈凯轮P1量产版采用混动系统驱动，由3.8T发动机和电动机组成，综合功率可达916马力。。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
兰博基尼发布了一款全新车型Veneno，是为了向兰博基尼成立50周年献礼。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
法拉利首席执行官卢卡·克劳德洛·迪·蒙特泽莫罗(Luca Cordero di Montezemolo)展示全新旗舰车型LaFerrari。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
LaFerrari全球限量发售499台。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
标致2008正式发布，与标致208出自同一平台，在本届日内瓦车展发布之后，其将在下半年在欧洲市场销售，而2014年则会引入国产序列。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
乔治亚罗汽车设计公司推出名为Brivido的概念跑车。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
菲亚特在车展上发布500 GQ，这是一款由菲亚特与男性杂志Gentleman Quarterly合作开发的特别版500城市车。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
雪佛兰展台。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
雷诺-日产汽车公司联合CEO卡洛斯·戈恩(Carlos Ghosn)展示雷诺Capture车型。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
福特欧洲CEO史蒂芬·欧德尔(Stephen Odell)发布全顺大家族中最贴近家用MPV的新车--Tourneo Courier。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
一名模特展示菲亚特500。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
模特展示Abarth 695 Black Diamond。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
阿尔法·罗密欧4C跑车。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
