德国绝杀阿根廷 捧得大力神杯 Germany Defeat Argentina
比赛第30分钟，阿根廷队伊瓜因破门，但因其越位在先，被判进球无效。 REUTERS/Ricardo Morales
德国队克罗斯与阿根廷队比格利亚争抢时发生冲撞。 REUTERS/David Gray
阿根廷门将罗梅洛截断射门。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
德国队赫韦德斯与阿根廷队拉维奇拼抢。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
阿根廷队罗霍倒地救球。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
德国队克洛泽突破阿根廷队的防卫。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
德国队穆勒错失射门机会。 REUTERS/David Gray
德国队主教练勒夫向厄齐尔交代战术。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
阿根廷球迷。 REUTERS/Martin Acosta
德国美女球迷。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
阿根廷球迷手持梅西海报场边助威。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
德国球迷祝愿本队上演“8比0”奇迹。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
阿根廷首度布宜诺斯艾利斯，球迷等待决赛开战。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
德国首度柏林，球迷等待决赛开战。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
