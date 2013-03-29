学生危险上学路 Getting to school
在世界上一些特殊的地区，学生要爬山涉水才能到达学校。(2012年1月19日，印尼小村Banten，学生攀爬倒塌的桥梁前去上学。) REUTERS/Beawiharta
2009年7月8日，斯里兰卡学生经过加勒(galle)城堡墙上的木板。 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
2007年7月18日，菲律宾马尼拉北部Taytay，学生身穿雨靴行走在因洪水而铺设的椅子上。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
2011年8月10日，印控克什米尔查馍，小学生在学校遭洪水淹没后搬走桌椅。 REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
2012年5月11日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，小学生行走在毁坏的桥上。REUTERS/Danish Ismail
2012年3月12日，埃及开罗东北部Gharbia，小学生在放学后乘车回家。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2012年3月8日，距日本福岛核电站13英里的Omika小学，学生行走在探测电离辐射的盖革计数器附近。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2011年4月25日，日本东京，小学生戴着防护头盔前去上学。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2009年10月12日，阿富汗洛加尔省巴拉基-巴拉克地区小村Ahmadak，一个学生骑着自行车经过一个警戒的美军士兵。 REUTERS/Nikola Solic
2010年3月3日，古巴哈瓦那，一个学生行走在洪水淹没的街道上。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
2012年2月21日，科索沃，一个学生行走在结冰的Batllava湖上。 REUTERS/Hazir Reka
2013年3月12日，贵州省毕节市生机镇，一名男子护送耿官村半坡小学的学生走过悬崖峭壁上的小路。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年11月14日，印尼西苏门答腊省，小学生穿过一条河前去上学。 REUTERS/Stringer
男孩们脱下鞋子趟过河流。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年9月28日，印尼中加里曼丹省桑皮特，学生在雾霾天气中骑车上学。 REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
2000年12月12日，加拿大皮克林，学生们经过一个发电站。 REUTERS/File
下一个
朝韩非军事区 Life on the DMZ
(Reuters) -
本周中国区精选(3月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦3月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.