辛酸上班族 Getting to work
2013年5月28日，巴西圣保罗的地铁站。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
5月29日，巴西圣保罗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
5月28日，巴西圣保罗。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
2011年11月10日，印尼雅加达的早高峰时期。REUTERS/Supri
2010年5月31日，印尼西爪哇省戴伯克。REUTERS/Crack Palinggi
2012年12月5日，印度孟买Churchgate火车站的早高峰时期。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2012年11月10日，印度北方邦Noli火车站。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2010年12月23日，北京晚高峰时期的交通状况。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2008年7月21日，北京的地铁一号线。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2008年7月22日，北京。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2008年7月21日，北京，高峰时期的公共汽车。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2011年1月30日，孟加拉达卡。REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
2013年2月27日，泰国曼谷，晚高峰时期的公交车。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
2009年10月29日，台北。 REUTERS/Nicky Loh
2013年1月29日，英国伦敦。REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
2012年3月5日，美国纽约中央火车站。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
2007年10月3日，美国洛杉矶。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2007年11月9日，法国巴黎。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
