香港“悦满中秋”亮灯 Giant LED Lantern in Hong Kong
2013年9月14日，香港旅游发展局主办的彩灯大观园在维多利亚公园举行亮灯仪式，同时为香港中秋节大型活动拉开序幕。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
持续至9月22日的“香港中秋节”活动，是“活力香港”主题亮点项目之一。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
巨型彩灯“悦满中秋”高10米，直径20米，以7,000个废弃塑料瓶和节能LED灯泡建成。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
特区政府商务及经济发展局局长苏锦梁在亮灯仪式上表示，旅游业是香港的重要经济支柱，去年访港旅客达到4,800万人次。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
彩灯大观园是旅发局“香港中秋节”推广的重点项目。大观园贯彻环保理念，游客可亲身参与一个集环保、活力和创意元素于一身的中秋盛会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
彩灯大观园举办期间还设有“许愿廊”和“中秋市集”等环节。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“悦满中秋”由香港年轻设计师设计，以废弃塑料瓶、钢架、钢索及节能LED灯泡等可循环使用的物料建成。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月10日，工人们搭建中秋“悦满中秋”。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“悦满中秋”内部。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
工人为“悦满中秋”添置塑料桶。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“悦满中秋”集环保、活力和创意元素于一身。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
中秋即将来临，品月饼，赏花灯表现出港人难以割舍的中秋情怀。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
工人们把废弃的废弃塑料瓶收集在一起。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
伦敦时尚街拍 London street style
(Reuters) - 伦敦时装周盛大开幕，街头成为时尚新阵地。本组照片为您捕捉街头时尚风，做当下最IN潮人。
亚裔包揽“美国小姐”冠亚军 Meet Miss America
(Reuters) - “美国小姐”赛事尘埃落定，印度裔佳丽Nina Davuluri夺冠，这是此项赛事历史上首位印度裔冠军；来自加州的华裔佳丽李万晴获亚军。
韩国发明可折叠汽车 "Armadillo-T" Foldable Car
(Reuters) - 韩国发明一款新车，在智能手机上轻轻一点，车身就可收拢近一半。这款车因模拟动物犰狳面对捕食者威胁时卷成球形的特征，被命名为“犰狳-T”。
破解“隐形术” The invisible man
(Reuters) -
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.