最有魅力女性 Glamour Women of the Year

11月11日，时尚杂志《魅力》的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼在纽约举行。(“雷人教母”Lady Gaga到达颁奖礼现场。)REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lady Gaga在红毯上留影。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

欧美名模可可·罗恰(Coco Rocha)参加颁奖典礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

好莱坞男星亚力克·鲍德温的妻子希拉里亚·鲍德温(Hilaria Baldwin)现身颁奖典礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

世界首富比尔·盖茨的妻子梅琳达·盖茨(Melinda Gates)亮相魅力女性颁奖礼现场。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

被称为“娱乐界传奇天后”的芭芭拉·史翠珊(Barbra Streisand)到达颁奖礼现场。她是美国史上最成功并且最有声望的艺术家之一。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

美国冲浪甜心Carissa Moore出席颁奖典礼。她曾是美国冲浪公开赛女子组冠军，创造女子职业冲浪手赛事奖金记录REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

韩裔性感美女欧塔·卡比(Hoda Kotb)现身颁奖礼。她因出演《美少女特工队》中的黑琥珀而被人们熟知。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

阿里安娜·赫芬顿(Arianna Huffington)亮相颁奖礼。她创建了《赫芬顿邮报》网站，成为一名网络媒体女王。﻿REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

著名真人秀节目主持人安迪·科恩(Andy Cohen)出席了颁奖礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

澳大利亚导演巴兹·鲁赫曼(Baz Luhrmann)与他的妻子Catherine Martin及女儿参加颁奖典礼。巴兹·鲁赫曼执导的电影《了不起的盖茨比》2013年在全球上映。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

美国民主党女议员布里埃尔·吉福德(Gabrielle Giffords)与她的丈夫Mark Kelly拥抱。她在2011年的美国图桑市枪击事件中头部中枪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

女演员、导演莉娜·杜汉姆(Lena Dunham)在领奖台上。她曾获2013年金球奖喜剧类电视剧集最佳女主角奖。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Net-A-Porter创始人娜塔莉·马斯奈(Natalie Massenet)发表获奖感言。Net-A-Porter是一种针对新兴奢侈品消费人群所量身定做的奢侈品在线购物平台。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

美国前第一夫人希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)在台上拥抱主持人Seth Meyers。她是美国历史上的第三位女性国务卿。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

前第一夫人希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)在台上招手。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

前第一夫人希拉里·克林顿(Hillary Clinton)致获奖感言。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“丑女贝蒂”亚美莉卡·费雷拉(America Ferrera)宣读马拉拉·优素福·扎伊(Malala Yousafzai)获奖。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

马拉拉·优素福·扎伊(Malala Yousafzai )因致力于斯瓦特地区和平而备受赞誉。2012年10月9日乘校车回家时遭到塔利班枪击，现已恢复。(马拉拉发表获奖感言。)REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

马拉拉·优素福·扎伊(Malala Yousafzai )于今年秋天出版了个人回忆录《我是马拉拉》。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

