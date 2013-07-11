版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 15:21 BJT

全球最腐败机构排行榜 Global Cirruption Barometer

透明国际公布调查显示“全球腐败晴雨表”，各政党被认为是最腐败的机构，得分为3.8。总分为5分，1分代表“不腐败”，5分代表“极为腐败”。 REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

透明国际公布调查显示"全球腐败晴雨表"，各政党被认为是最腐败的机构，得分为3.8。总分为5分，1分代表"不腐败"，5分代表"极为腐败"。 REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
透明国际公布调查显示“全球腐败晴雨表”，各政党被认为是最腐败的机构，得分为3.8。总分为5分，1分代表“不腐败”，5分代表“极为腐败”。 REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
警察在全球腐败机构排行榜上高居第二位，得分为3.7分。“全球腐败晴雨表”是透明国际进行的最大规模调查，受访者包括107个国家的11.4万人，调查涉及受访者对腐败的看法和认为哪些机构最腐败。REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

警察在全球腐败机构排行榜上高居第二位，得分为3.7分。"全球腐败晴雨表"是透明国际进行的最大规模调查，受访者包括107个国家的11.4万人，调查涉及受访者对腐败的看法和认为哪些机构最腐败。REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
警察在全球腐败机构排行榜上高居第二位，得分为3.7分。“全球腐败晴雨表”是透明国际进行的最大规模调查，受访者包括107个国家的11.4万人，调查涉及受访者对腐败的看法和认为哪些机构最腐败。REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
第三名是政府官员、议会和司法机构，这些机构的得分都是3.6分。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

第三名是政府官员、议会和司法机构，这些机构的得分都是3.6分。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
第三名是政府官员、议会和司法机构，这些机构的得分都是3.6分。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
第三名：得分3.6的议会。全球多数人认为过去两年腐败问题恶化，而且认为2008年金融危机以来各国政府打击腐败的成效下降。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

第三名：得分3.6的议会。全球多数人认为过去两年腐败问题恶化，而且认为2008年金融危机以来各国政府打击腐败的成效下降。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
第三名：得分3.6的议会。全球多数人认为过去两年腐败问题恶化，而且认为2008年金融危机以来各国政府打击腐败的成效下降。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
第三名：得分3.6的司法机构。透明国际称受访者认为那些本该管理国家并维持法制的机构是最腐败的，滥用职权并牟取私利，而非为他们所代表和服务的民众着想。 REUTERS/Ralf Stockhoff

第三名：得分3.6的司法机构。透明国际称受访者认为那些本该管理国家并维持法制的机构是最腐败的，滥用职权并牟取私利，而非为他们所代表和服务的民众着想。 REUTERS/Ralf Stockhoff

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
第三名：得分3.6的司法机构。透明国际称受访者认为那些本该管理国家并维持法制的机构是最腐败的，滥用职权并牟取私利，而非为他们所代表和服务的民众着想。 REUTERS/Ralf Stockhoff
商界及私营经济领域，与医疗领域排在第六位，得分为3.3。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

商界及私营经济领域，与医疗领域排在第六位，得分为3.3。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
商界及私营经济领域，与医疗领域排在第六位，得分为3.3。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第六名：医疗领域，得分为3.3。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

第六名：医疗领域，得分为3.3。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
第六名：医疗领域，得分为3.3。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
第八名：得分3.2的教育领域。REUTERS/Sergio Perez

第八名：得分3.2的教育领域。REUTERS/Sergio Perez

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
第八名：得分3.2的教育领域。REUTERS/Sergio Perez
媒体的腐败程度得分是3.1，排名第九。媒体在澳大利亚和英国则被认为是最腐败的。REUTERS/Julie Gordon

媒体的腐败程度得分是3.1，排名第九。媒体在澳大利亚和英国则被认为是最腐败的。REUTERS/Julie Gordon

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
媒体的腐败程度得分是3.1，排名第九。媒体在澳大利亚和英国则被认为是最腐败的。REUTERS/Julie Gordon
军队的腐败得分为2.9，排在第十位。 Reuters/Ivan Milutinovic

军队的腐败得分为2.9，排在第十位。 Reuters/Ivan Milutinovic

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
军队的腐败得分为2.9，排在第十位。 Reuters/Ivan Milutinovic
非政府组织，得分2.7，排在第11位。REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

非政府组织，得分2.7，排在第11位。REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
非政府组织，得分2.7，排在第11位。REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
被民众看作最廉洁的是宗教组织，得分2.6，排在第十二位。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

被民众看作最廉洁的是宗教组织，得分2.6，排在第十二位。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 7月 11日 星期四
被民众看作最廉洁的是宗教组织，得分2.6，排在第十二位。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
(Reuters) -聚焦7月5日至12日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 7月 11日
