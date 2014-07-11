版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 14:02 BJT

港台沪入选全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities

万事达信用卡国际公司公布新一期“世界旅行目的地指数”，伦敦以1,869万入境游客人次和8%的增幅荣登榜首，成为全球最热门旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

万事达信用卡国际公司公布新一期“世界旅行目的地指数”，伦敦以1,869万入境游客人次和8%的增幅荣登榜首，成为全球最热门旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
万事达信用卡国际公司公布新一期“世界旅行目的地指数”，伦敦以1,869万入境游客人次和8%的增幅荣登榜首，成为全球最热门旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
1 / 20
泰国以1,642万入境游客人次位居榜单第二位。受近期泰国政治局势影响，曼谷未能继续保持2013年的第一宝座。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

泰国以1,642万入境游客人次位居榜单第二位。受近期泰国政治局势影响，曼谷未能继续保持2013年的第一宝座。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
泰国以1,642万入境游客人次位居榜单第二位。受近期泰国政治局势影响，曼谷未能继续保持2013年的第一宝座。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 20
巴黎以1,557万入境游客人次位居第三。一年一度的万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”对全球１３２个热门旅游城市进行排名。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

巴黎以1,557万入境游客人次位居第三。一年一度的万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”对全球１３２个热门旅游城市进行排名。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
巴黎以1,557万入境游客人次位居第三。一年一度的万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”对全球１３２个热门旅游城市进行排名。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 20
第4名：新加坡，入境游客人次1,247万。在亚太区外国游客花费最多城市排名中，新加坡首次居第一位。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

第4名：新加坡，入境游客人次1,247万。在亚太区外国游客花费最多城市排名中，新加坡首次居第一位。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第4名：新加坡，入境游客人次1,247万。在亚太区外国游客花费最多城市排名中，新加坡首次居第一位。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 20
第5名：迪拜，入境游客人次1,195万人次。万事达信用卡国际公司称，排名前五的城市得益于全球中产阶级的增长、豪华旅游的创新和商务旅游的激增。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

第5名：迪拜，入境游客人次1,195万人次。万事达信用卡国际公司称，排名前五的城市得益于全球中产阶级的增长、豪华旅游的创新和商务旅游的激增。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第5名：迪拜，入境游客人次1,195万人次。万事达信用卡国际公司称，排名前五的城市得益于全球中产阶级的增长、豪华旅游的创新和商务旅游的激增。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 20
第6名：纽约。万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”评估始于2009年，通过对城市国际游客人数和游客跨境消费统计，对世界各国旅游城市进行排名，并预测下一年度的游客增长。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

第6名：纽约。万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”评估始于2009年，通过对城市国际游客人数和游客跨境消费统计，对世界各国旅游城市进行排名，并预测下一年度的游客增长。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第6名：纽约。万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”评估始于2009年，通过对城市国际游客人数和游客跨境消费统计，对世界各国旅游城市进行排名，并预测下一年度的游客增长。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
第7名：伊斯坦布尔。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

第7名：伊斯坦布尔。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第7名：伊斯坦布尔。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 20
第8名：吉隆坡。亚洲城市在此次指数中表现出色，在全球前十大旅行目的地城市中占据多席。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

第8名：吉隆坡。亚洲城市在此次指数中表现出色，在全球前十大旅行目的地城市中占据多席。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第8名：吉隆坡。亚洲城市在此次指数中表现出色，在全球前十大旅行目的地城市中占据多席。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Close
8 / 20
第9名：香港。万事达新闻稿称，香港、台北和上海是大中华区内最国际化的城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

第9名：香港。万事达新闻稿称，香港、台北和上海是大中华区内最国际化的城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第9名：香港。万事达新闻稿称，香港、台北和上海是大中华区内最国际化的城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 20
第10名：首尔。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

第10名：首尔。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第10名：首尔。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
10 / 20
第11名：巴塞罗那。 REUTERS/Albert Gea

第11名：巴塞罗那。 REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第11名：巴塞罗那。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
11 / 20
第12名：阿姆斯特丹。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

第12名：阿姆斯特丹。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第12名：阿姆斯特丹。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Close
12 / 20
第13名：米兰。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

第13名：米兰。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第13名：米兰。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 20
第14名：罗马。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

第14名：罗马。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第14名：罗马。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
14 / 20
第15名：台北。就跨境消费额而言，台北连续四年超越香港、上海和北京，预计今年将达到108亿美元，位居全球第九位。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

第15名：台北。就跨境消费额而言，台北连续四年超越香港、上海和北京，预计今年将达到108亿美元，位居全球第九位。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第15名：台北。就跨境消费额而言，台北连续四年超越香港、上海和北京，预计今年将达到108亿美元，位居全球第九位。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
15 / 20
第16名：上海。不论以入境游客人次还是跨境消费额（即入境游客在目的地城市的消费总额计数），香港、台北和上海均入选亚太区十大旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Aly Song

第16名：上海。不论以入境游客人次还是跨境消费额（即入境游客在目的地城市的消费总额计数），香港、台北和上海均入选亚太区十大旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第16名：上海。不论以入境游客人次还是跨境消费额（即入境游客在目的地城市的消费总额计数），香港、台北和上海均入选亚太区十大旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 20
第17名：维也纳。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

第17名：维也纳。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第17名：维也纳。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 20
第18名：利雅得。 REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

第18名：利雅得。 REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第18名：利雅得。 REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Close
18 / 20
第19名：东京。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

第19名：东京。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第19名：东京。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
19 / 20
第20名：利马。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

第20名：利马。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
第20名：利马。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries

世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries

下一个

世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries

世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries

根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。

2014年 7月 11日
最具有权势的明星 Most powerful celebrities 2014

最具有权势的明星 Most powerful celebrities 2014

《福布斯》杂志近日公布百大明星权势榜，流行音乐天后碧昂斯荣登榜首。

2014年 7月 11日
本周中国区精选(7月4日-11日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(7月4日-11日) China Weekly

聚焦7月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 7月 11日
全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities

全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities

据万事达卡最新发布的世界旅行目的地指数，上海、香港和台北再一次入选全球入境游客人次最多的前20大旅行目的地城市，为这三个大中华区城市连续第四年在该指数中排名全球20强。

2014年 7月 10日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐