港台沪入选全球20大旅游目的地 Global Destination Cities
万事达信用卡国际公司公布新一期“世界旅行目的地指数”，伦敦以1,869万入境游客人次和8%的增幅荣登榜首，成为全球最热门旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
泰国以1,642万入境游客人次位居榜单第二位。受近期泰国政治局势影响，曼谷未能继续保持2013年的第一宝座。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
巴黎以1,557万入境游客人次位居第三。一年一度的万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”对全球１３２个热门旅游城市进行排名。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第4名：新加坡，入境游客人次1,247万。在亚太区外国游客花费最多城市排名中，新加坡首次居第一位。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
第5名：迪拜，入境游客人次1,195万人次。万事达信用卡国际公司称，排名前五的城市得益于全球中产阶级的增长、豪华旅游的创新和商务旅游的激增。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
第6名：纽约。万事达卡“世界旅行目的地指数”评估始于2009年，通过对城市国际游客人数和游客跨境消费统计，对世界各国旅游城市进行排名，并预测下一年度的游客增长。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
第7名：伊斯坦布尔。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
第8名：吉隆坡。亚洲城市在此次指数中表现出色，在全球前十大旅行目的地城市中占据多席。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
第9名：香港。万事达新闻稿称，香港、台北和上海是大中华区内最国际化的城市。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第10名：首尔。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
第11名：巴塞罗那。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
第12名：阿姆斯特丹。 REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
第13名：米兰。 REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
第14名：罗马。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第15名：台北。就跨境消费额而言，台北连续四年超越香港、上海和北京，预计今年将达到108亿美元，位居全球第九位。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
第16名：上海。不论以入境游客人次还是跨境消费额（即入境游客在目的地城市的消费总额计数），香港、台北和上海均入选亚太区十大旅行目的地城市。 REUTERS/Aly Song
第17名：维也纳。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
第18名：利雅得。 REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
第19名：东京。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
第20名：利马。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
据万事达卡最新发布的世界旅行目的地指数，上海、香港和台北再一次入选全球入境游客人次最多的前20大旅行目的地城市，为这三个大中华区城市连续第四年在该指数中排名全球20强。
