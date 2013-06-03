全球旅游目的地城市榜 Global top destionation cities 2013
万事达卡国际组织发布的全球旅游目的地城市指数排名，泰国首都曼谷超过伦敦，成为全球最受欢迎的航空旅行目的地，也是首个获此荣誉的亚洲城市。编纂该指数的Yuwa Hedrick-Wong博士称，曼谷受益于自身拥有的与全球很多发more
英国伦敦排名第二。此次排名基于各城市预计的国际航空旅客入境人次以及这些旅客在该城市的消费额。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
法国巴黎位列第三。乘坐汽车、火车和公共汽车的入境旅客量未计入排名统计范围。REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
第4名：新加坡。REUTERS/Edgar Su
第5名：美国纽约。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第6名：土耳其伊斯坦布尔。2013年，伊斯坦布尔预计接待的外国入境旅客人次将增加9.5%。 Reuters/Murad Sezer
第7名：阿联酋迪拜，预计的入境旅客人次将增加10.9%。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
第8名：马来西亚吉隆坡。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
第9名：中国香港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第10名：西班牙巴塞罗那。 REUTERS/Albert Gea
第11名：韩国首尔。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
第12名：意大利米兰。REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
第13名：意大利罗马。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
第14名：中国上海。REUTERS/Aly Song
第15名：荷兰阿姆斯特丹。 REUTERS/Michael Kooren
下一个
本周中国区精选(5月24日-31日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月24日至31日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
神奇座驾 Wacky Wheels
(Reuters) -大千世界，无奇不有。路透记者为您盘点造型各异的神奇座驾。
24小时时事新闻(5月31日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国电影人的“仇日情结” China's Film Makers and Japan
(Reuters) - 日本残酷占领中国14年的痛苦历史及中日在东海海域领土争端等因素，使得中国抗日题材火热。目前部分抗战题材影视剧出现过度娱乐化现象，国家新闻出版广电总局已着手整治。
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.