第70届金球奖名单出炉 Golden Globe Awards
2013年1月14日，第70届美国电影电视金球奖在洛杉矶颁奖，由本·阿弗莱克(Ben Affleck)执导的《逃离德黑兰》爆冷摘得电影类最佳剧情片和最佳导演两项大奖。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
丹尼尔·戴-刘易斯(Daniel Day-Lewis)凭借《林肯》获得剧情类最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
杰西卡·查斯坦(Jessica Chastain)凭借《刺杀本-拉登》获得剧情类最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《悲惨世界》获得最佳喜剧/音乐类电影，主演休·杰克曼(Hugh Jackman)获得最佳男主角奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭《乌云背后的幸福线》获得电影喜剧/音乐类最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)凭借《被解放的姜戈》(Django Unchained)获得电影类最佳男配角奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
出演《悲惨世界》的安妮·海瑟薇夺得电影类最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
奥地利影片《爱》(Amour)获得最佳外语片奖。(导演Michael Haneke手握奖杯。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
昆汀·塔伦蒂诺(Quentin Tarantino)凭借《被解放的姜戈》(Django Unchained)获得最佳编剧奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
歌手阿黛尔(Adele)凭借《007：大破天幕危机》获得最佳原创歌曲奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《勇敢传说》(Brave)获得最佳动画奖。(导演马克·安德鲁斯(Mark Andrews)拿着奖杯。)REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《少年派的奇幻漂流》(Life of Pi)获得最佳原创音乐奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
电视剧方面，《国土安全》一举包揽剧情类剧集的最佳剧集、最佳男女主角三项大奖，成为本届金球奖电视类奖项的最大赢家。(主演戴米恩·刘易斯获得剧情类最佳男主角。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《国土安全》主演克莱尔·丹尼斯(Claire Danes)获得剧情类最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《衰姐们》(Girls)获得音乐/喜剧类最佳剧集。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
唐·钱德尔(Don Cheadle)凭借《谎言堂》(House of Lies)获得喜剧类最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
莉娜·杜汉姆(Lena Dunham)凭借《衰姐们》获得喜剧类最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Jason Redmond
《规则改变》(Game Change)获得最佳电视电影奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
朱迪·福斯特获得终身成就奖。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
