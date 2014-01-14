星光璀璨金球奖 Golden Globe Awards 2014
2014年1月12日，第71届美国电影电视金球奖颁奖仪式在洛杉矶好莱坞贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
奥斯卡史上最年轻影后詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
艾玛·沃特森(Emma Watson)红裙亮相。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
热门美剧《唐顿庄园》女星米歇尔·道格瑞(Michelle DoCKery)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
大嘴美女朱莉亚·罗伯茨(Julia Roberts)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
德鲁·巴里摩尔(Drew Barrymore)孕相十足。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
德国超模海蒂·克鲁姆(Heidi Klum)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
热门美剧《生活大爆炸》女星卡蕾·库奥科(Kaley Cuoco)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
乌玛·瑟曼(Uma Thurman)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
戏骨凯文·史派西(Kevin Spacey)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
《美国骗局》(American Hustle)获得音乐/喜剧类最佳电影、最佳女主角及女配角等三项大奖，成为当晚最大赢家。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《为奴十二年》(12 Years a Slave)夺得最佳剧情类影片。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
阿方索·卡隆(Alfonso Cuaron)凭借其执导的《地心引力》(Gravity) 夺得最佳导演奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
马修·麦康纳(Matthew McConaughey)凭借《达拉斯买家俱乐部》(Dallas Buyers Club)获得最佳剧情类男主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯特·布兰切特(Cate Blanchett)凭借《蓝色茉莉》(Blue Jasmine)夺得最佳剧情类女主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥凭借《华尔街之狼》拿下第二个金球奖影帝，获得最佳喜剧/歌舞片类男主角奖项。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)凭借《美国骗局》夺得最佳喜剧/歌舞片类女主角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮弗·劳伦斯凭借《美国骗局》(American Hustle)夺得最佳女配角。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
