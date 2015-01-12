群星逐鹿金球奖
2015年1月11日，第72届金球奖颁奖礼在美国加州贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，影片《少年时代》夺得最佳影片、最佳导演和最佳女配角奖，堪称本届金球奖最大赢家。(《少年时代》主创人员合影。) REUTERS/Mike Blamore
朱丽安·摩尔凭借《依然爱丽丝》获得剧情类最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
埃迪·雷德梅恩凭借《万物理论》获得剧情类最佳男主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯文·史派西凭借《纸牌屋》获得电视剧情类最佳男主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
露丝·威尔森凭借剧集《婚外情》夺得电视剧情类最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
艾米·亚当斯凭借《大眼睛》获得喜剧/音乐类最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
乔治·克鲁尼获封终身成就奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
乔治·克鲁尼携妻子阿迈勒走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
电视女星凯特·哈德森。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2014年欧洲歌唱大赛冠军、奥地利歌手孔奇塔·武斯特。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
英国女星凯拉·奈特利。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
德国超模、时装设计师、节目主持人海蒂·克鲁姆。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
独立音乐唱作人拉娜·德雷。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女星茱莉亚·古丹妮·泰勒斯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国影星泰勒·席林。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“美国甜心”瑞茜·威瑟斯彭。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
电影电视女星凯瑟琳·玛莉·海格尔。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
珍妮佛·安妮斯顿。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女星阿利森·威廉斯。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
美国新灵魂摇滚乐队Maroon 5的主唱兼吉他手亚当·莱文与超模妻子贝哈蒂·普林斯露。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
