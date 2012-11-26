第49届金马奖颁奖礼 Golden Horse Film Awards 2012
2012年11月24日，第49届台湾电影金马奖揭晓，高群书导演的《神探亨特张》爆冷成为当晚的最大赢家，摘得最佳剧情片大奖。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
刘青云凭借《夺命金》封影帝，桂纶镁凭借在《女朋友，男朋友》中横跨数十年的表演封影后。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
郑中基凭借《低俗喜剧》获最佳男配角奖。REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
梁静凭借其在电影《杀生》中的出色表现获最佳女配角奖。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
齐溪凭借在《浮城谜事》中的精彩表演夺得最佳新演员奖。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
林志铃犹如性感女神。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
Angelababy身穿银色Elie Saab2012秋冬连身长裙。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
李冰冰身穿Gucci2013早春的水绿色裹身长裙亮相。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
白百何身穿valentino大红色晚礼服，搭配大红色的手包和大红色唇膏。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
梁静身材凹凸有致。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
范晓萱酷劲十足。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
张榕容着鹅黄色抹胸长裙亮相，展现傲人身材。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
郭采洁着绿色小礼服，展现甜美气息。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chun
陈意涵身穿抹胸蓬蓬裙，娇俏可爱。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
隋棠造型华贵，女人味十足。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
郝蕾大走中性风。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
黄渤。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
成龙。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
刘德华。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
谢霆锋。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
杜汶泽。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
冯德伦。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
张家辉。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
任贤齐。 REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
