谷歌大会科技秀 Google I/O
2014年6月25日，谷歌在美国旧金山召开年度I/O开发者大会，发了布全新移动操作系统Android L、车载系统、智能手表系统以及低价安卓手机参考方案Android One等。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvemore
谷歌开发者大会始于2008年，今年的主题为“设计、开发和渠道”。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
名为Price is right的机器担任大会倒计时的重任。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
谷歌Android项目负责人桑德尔·皮蔡(Sundar Pichai)。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Android One平台方案将大大降低手机厂商的开发成本和Android智能手机的售价。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
一台拥有4.5英寸的屏幕和调频收音机功能的双SIM卡手机成本将不到100美元。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
在智能穿戴设备环节，Android工程总监David Singleton通过LG G智能手表来讲解Android Wear系统。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Android Wear支持实时通知功能，通过上下小扫屏可以在通知间切换，而横向的扫屏则可以查看详情、进一步操作。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
LG G以及三星Gear Live智能手表正式开卖。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Moto 360上市日期并未公布。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
谷歌Play专门开辟了Android TV应用类别，用户可以用Android Wear智能手表设备来控制Android TV。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Android TV支持谷歌Cast技术，用户可以通过该系统把电视当作Chrome Cast电视棒使用。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
车载系统Android Auto。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Google Play经理埃莉·帕乌丝(Ellie Powers介绍Google Play。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
通过这些新品的布局，谷歌已开始将Android系统从手机延展到电视、可穿戴设备、汽车等其他智能终端平台，并试图构建一个无缝对接的互联互通平台。 REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
