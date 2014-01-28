第56届格莱美群星璀璨 Grammys 2014
2014年1月26日，美国洛杉矶，第56届格莱美颁奖典礼在斯台普斯球馆揭开年度乐坛大奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
法国电子乐组合蠢朋克(Daft Punk)斩获年度专辑、年度录音作品、最佳舞曲/电子专辑、最佳非古典工程专辑、最佳流行对唱/组合表演五个奖项，成为本届格莱美最大赢家。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
新晋说唱组合Macklemore(右)& Ryan Lewis则摘得最佳新人、最佳说唱歌手、最佳说唱歌曲、最佳说唱专辑四项大奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
新晋乡村音乐创作型女歌手凯西·马斯格雷夫斯(Kacey Musgraves)斩获最佳乡村歌曲奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
格莱美宠儿、美国乡村音乐小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)在本届格莱美中颗粒无收。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
新晋摇滚乐队梦之龙(Imagine Dragons)凭借大热单曲《Radioactive》拿下本届格莱美最佳摇滚表演奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
歌坛天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)以全身镂空透视装展露性感身材，令人眼前一亮。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
社交名媛帕丽斯·希尔顿(Paris Hilton)选择Christina Milani侧透长裙亮相。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
超模克莉茜·腾根(Chrissy Teigen)以金属质地晚礼服助阵颁奖典礼。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
现年55岁的流行教母麦当娜(Madonna)身穿Ralph Lauren西装，与8岁儿子David Ritchie共同亮相红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
33对恋人在麦当娜等明星献唱的《Same Love》歌声中举行集体婚礼，其中还包括同性“新人”。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
格莱美中国大使郎朗与知名重金属摇滚乐队金属乐队(Metallica)跨界合作经典曲目《One》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
本届两获提名的“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)连续第6年陪跑败阵，空手而归。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pink身穿黑色透视紧身衣吊在空中展现高难度空中体操。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
乡村音乐小天后泰勒·斯威夫特激情弹唱《All Too Well》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
大嘴美女茱莉亚·罗伯茨(Julia Roberts)介绍即将登台的披头士乐队重量嘉宾。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
披头士两员老将林格·斯塔(Ringo Starr)和保罗·麦卡特尼(Paul McCartney)演唱《Photograph》和Paul的新歌《Queenie Eye》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
碧昂丝与丈夫Jay-Z激情献唱《Drunk In Love》。 REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
碧昂丝倾情演出。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
蠢朋克乐队(Daft Punk)与传奇R&B歌手史提夫·汪达(Stevie Wonder)合作演出《Get Lucky》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
