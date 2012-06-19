舌尖上的伦敦 Great British Food
伦敦奥运会即将举行，为您逐一介绍英国特色食品，让人们观赏奥运的同时不错过英国美食。(英国经典食物组合图。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(上由左至右)饼干、巴腾堡蛋糕(battenberg cake)；(下由左至右)乳脂松糕、伊顿麦斯(Eton Mess)。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(上由左至右)香肠土豆泥(Bangers and mash)，英国经典全套早餐；(下由左至右)烤牛肉配约克郡布丁，英式馅饼和土豆泥。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(上由左至右)苏格兰蛋(Scotch Eggs)，鳝鱼冻(Jellied eels)，(下由左至右)布丁香肠(Toad in the hole)，茶及饼干。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(上由左至右)酥餅碎配吉士酱(Crumble Custard)，面包奶油布丁；(下由左至右)巴腾堡蛋糕(Battenberg cake)，伊顿麦斯。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国传统下午茶搭配，一杯茶配着饼干等茶点。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
下午茶搭配。其杯子上印有女王伊丽莎白的图像。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国著名甜品“伊顿麦斯”(Eton Mess)，由草莓、奶油和蛋白酥皮精制而成。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
传统的英式早餐包括香肠、薯条、烘豆、培根、黑布丁、土司。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国一道传统食物：布丁香肠(Toad in the Hole)，主要材料有香肠和做约克郡布丁用的面糊，通常和蔬菜、肉汁一起食用。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国传统美食：巴腾堡蛋糕(Battenberg cake)，双色长方形海绵蛋糕，抹上杏仁酱，切片食用。原来已有120多年历史，最早源于德国，为了纪念黑森州维多利亚公主和巴滕堡的路易斯王子大婚而命名的。 REUTERS/Smore
传统的英式餐品：英式周日午餐，包括烤制的肉食、土豆、约克郡布丁。一般都在周日的下午作为午餐供应。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
传统的英式甜点：奶油草莓。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
杏仁乳脂松糕。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
苏格兰蛋(Scotch Eggs)，是用新鮮的香肠肉挤出來的绞肉，中间包一个水煮的蛋，做成一個圆球外面裹上面包粉炸过的食物。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
经典英国食物：鳝鱼冻(Jellied Eels)。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
传统英国菜：香肠土豆泥(Bangers and Mash)。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英式馅饼。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
欧洲杯足球宝贝 Euro 2012 Soccer Babes
(Reuters) - 2012年欧洲杯如火如荼的进行，球员们在绿茵场上拼搏厮杀，赛场下性感靓丽的足球宝贝们纷纷为球队加油助威。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.