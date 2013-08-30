西班牙迎番茄大战 Great Tomato Fight
2013年8月28日，西班牙小镇布尼奥尔举行一年一度的民间传统节日——“番茄大战”。REUTERS/Heino Kalis
当地民众以及来自世界各地的游客共2万多人用130多吨西红柿作武器展开激战，整个市中心变成“西红柿的海洋”。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
但在欧洲经济不景气的大环境下，原本免费参加的“番茄大战”今年首次向参与者收取入场费。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
每位参与者需支付10欧元的门票，这也是自“番茄节”举办以来首次收费。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
如果想站在卡车上投掷番茄(不仅居高临下能砸到人，且身处“流动弹药库”中)，则需付750欧元。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
本次番茄大战共消耗130吨番茄，而所用番茄都是过熟或卖相不好的“残次品”。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
来自全球60个国家(英国、法国、澳大利亚等)近2万人参与了当天的活动。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
参赛者多为18至35岁的年轻人，最年长者82岁。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
巴伦西亚市政厅制定一系列游戏规则：禁止携带瓶装物和其他危险物品；穿着不容易损坏的衣服；必须捏烂番茄后投掷；注意躲避卡车；听到第二声信号枪响，停止投掷；尽情享受并尊重他人。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
西班牙政府于2002年将“番茄节”列入具有国际旅游价值的节日。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
值得一提的是，自1957年番茄大战举办以来，布尼奥尔镇没有发生一场事故。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
“番茄大战”宣告结束后，仅有9000人的小镇已成为红色海洋。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
志愿者和消防人员将投入另一场战斗———打扫街道。 REUTERS/Heino Kalis
