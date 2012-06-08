版本:
图片 | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 16:00 BJT

去希腊抄底旅游 Greece Slumping Tourism Industry

因政局动荡重燃希腊或退出欧元区的担忧，希腊旅游业遭受重创，游客锐减到冰点，阳光海滩无人光顾。(2012年5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，Olympia Riviera海滩几乎无游客。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

因政局动荡重燃希腊或退出欧元区的担忧，希腊旅游业遭受重创，游客锐减到冰点，阳光海滩无人光顾。(2012年5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，Olympia Riviera海滩几乎无游客。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
希腊旅游行业协会会长Andreas Andreadis称，预期希腊旅游业收入将会出现较大下降，降幅将达10-15%。希腊旅游业2011年收入增长10%，至105亿欧元，游客数量增长约150万人，令总游客人数达1,650万人。(摄于5月31日，Olympia Riviera海滩) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

希腊旅游行业协会会长Andreas Andreadis称，预期希腊旅游业收入将会出现较大下降，降幅将达10-15%。希腊旅游业2011年收入增长10%，至105亿欧元，游客数量增长约150万人，令总游客人数达1,650万人。(摄于5月31日，Olympia Riviera海滩) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
旅游业是希腊经济的重要组成部分，占整个工业产出的15%左右，所创造的工作岗位占总数的五分之一。(摄于5月31日，Olympia Riviera) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

旅游业是希腊经济的重要组成部分，占整个工业产出的15%左右，所创造的工作岗位占总数的五分之一。(摄于5月31日，Olympia Riviera) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
作为地中海之滨的旅游胜地，希腊不仅拥有古代灿烂的文明，还有绝美的风景。面对危机，希腊旅游业打出低价牌。(摄于5月28日，Monemvasia城堡) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

作为地中海之滨的旅游胜地，希腊不仅拥有古代灿烂的文明，还有绝美的风景。面对危机，希腊旅游业打出低价牌。(摄于5月28日，Monemvasia城堡) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
酒店游客剧减。(5月30日，雅典南部莫奈姆瓦夏附近Agios Stefanos，Kinsterna酒店。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

酒店游客剧减。(5月30日，雅典南部莫奈姆瓦夏附近Agios Stefanos，Kinsterna酒店。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kinsterna酒店的休闲椅上无游客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kinsterna酒店的休闲椅上无游客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇度假胜地Olympia Riviera，空空的Mandola Rosa酒店。(一名服务员调整按摩浴缸的水压。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇度假胜地Olympia Riviera，空空的Mandola Rosa酒店。(一名服务员调整按摩浴缸的水压。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mandola Rosa酒店游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mandola Rosa酒店游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mandola Rosa酒店的厨房也不太繁忙。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mandola Rosa酒店的厨房也不太繁忙。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Olympia Oasis酒店暗淡的吧台。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Olympia Oasis酒店暗淡的吧台。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月4日，雅典，关闭的艾斯波利亚酒店(Esperia Palace)。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

6月4日，雅典，关闭的艾斯波利亚酒店(Esperia Palace)。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月28日，空旷的莫奈姆瓦夏城堡。莫奈姆瓦夏(Monemvasia)位于伯罗奔尼撒半岛的东南端，距离斯巴达约100公里，带有一个人口约900人的小岛。小岛上是旧城区，与大陆部分的新城区之间有一座桥相逢。拜占庭时代、中世纪的遗址等保留甚多。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

5月28日，空旷的莫奈姆瓦夏城堡。莫奈姆瓦夏(Monemvasia)位于伯罗奔尼撒半岛的东南端，距离斯巴达约100公里，带有一个人口约900人的小岛。小岛上是旧城区，与大陆部分的新城区之间有一座桥相逢。拜占庭时代、中世纪的遗址等保留甚多。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
莫奈姆瓦夏城堡内的游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

莫奈姆瓦夏城堡内的游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
莫奈姆瓦夏巨大岩石附近仅有几名当地居民。该一岩石源自公元375年的一次大地震。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

莫奈姆瓦夏巨大岩石附近仅有几名当地居民。该一岩石源自公元375年的一次大地震。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
视野开阔的海边风景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

视野开阔的海边风景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
莫奈姆瓦夏小镇全景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

莫奈姆瓦夏小镇全景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
小镇上空旷的小巷。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

小镇上空旷的小巷。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
小镇上的商店顾客也骤减。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

小镇上的商店顾客也骤减。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名首饰店店主等待顾客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

一名首饰店店主等待顾客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名店主坐在酒馆外面。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

一名店主坐在酒馆外面。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，度假胜地Olympia Riviera的游客寥寥。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，度假胜地Olympia Riviera的游客寥寥。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
印度按摩师站在无游客的浴场内。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

印度按摩师站在无游客的浴场内。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
海滩上几乎无游客。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

海滩上几乎无游客。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
海滩上孤零零的竖着一个希腊国旗。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

海滩上孤零零的竖着一个希腊国旗。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月4日，Acropol酒店已关闭。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

6月4日，Acropol酒店已关闭。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
