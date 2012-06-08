去希腊抄底旅游 Greece Slumping Tourism Industry
因政局动荡重燃希腊或退出欧元区的担忧，希腊旅游业遭受重创，游客锐减到冰点，阳光海滩无人光顾。(2012年5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，Olympia Riviera海滩几乎无游客。) REUTERS/Yannis Bmore
希腊旅游行业协会会长Andreas Andreadis称，预期希腊旅游业收入将会出现较大下降，降幅将达10-15%。希腊旅游业2011年收入增长10%，至105亿欧元，游客数量增长约150万人，令总游客人数达1,650万more
旅游业是希腊经济的重要组成部分，占整个工业产出的15%左右，所创造的工作岗位占总数的五分之一。(摄于5月31日，Olympia Riviera) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
作为地中海之滨的旅游胜地，希腊不仅拥有古代灿烂的文明，还有绝美的风景。面对危机，希腊旅游业打出低价牌。(摄于5月28日，Monemvasia城堡) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
酒店游客剧减。(5月30日，雅典南部莫奈姆瓦夏附近Agios Stefanos，Kinsterna酒店。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kinsterna酒店的休闲椅上无游客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇度假胜地Olympia Riviera，空空的Mandola Rosa酒店。(一名服务员调整按摩浴缸的水压。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mandola Rosa酒店游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mandola Rosa酒店的厨房也不太繁忙。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Olympia Oasis酒店暗淡的吧台。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月4日，雅典，关闭的艾斯波利亚酒店(Esperia Palace)。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月28日，空旷的莫奈姆瓦夏城堡。莫奈姆瓦夏(Monemvasia)位于伯罗奔尼撒半岛的东南端，距离斯巴达约100公里，带有一个人口约900人的小岛。小岛上是旧城区，与大陆部分的新城区之间有一座桥相逢。拜占庭时代、中世纪more
莫奈姆瓦夏城堡内的游客很少。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
莫奈姆瓦夏巨大岩石附近仅有几名当地居民。该一岩石源自公元375年的一次大地震。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
视野开阔的海边风景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
莫奈姆瓦夏小镇全景。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
小镇上空旷的小巷。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
小镇上的商店顾客也骤减。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名首饰店店主等待顾客。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名店主坐在酒馆外面。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月31日，雅典西南部基利尼小镇，度假胜地Olympia Riviera的游客寥寥。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
印度按摩师站在无游客的浴场内。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
海滩上几乎无游客。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
海滩上孤零零的竖着一个希腊国旗。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月4日，Acropol酒店已关闭。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
下一个
关注90后入殓师 School for Undertakers in China
(Reuters) -天泉佳境礼体中心是一家入殓服务机构，里面有着9名大陆第一批职业入殓师，由来自台湾的专职入殓师教授技艺。
又是一年高考时 College Exams in China 2012
(Reuters) - 2012年普通高等学校招生考试6月7日起举行，有915万考生走入全国31万个高考考场。由于适龄人口下降等原因，高考报名人数已连续第四年下降。
本周中国区精选(6月1日至8日) China Weekly 2012
(Reuters) -聚焦6月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(6月8日) 24Hours 2012
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
The long road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.