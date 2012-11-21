“有毒”服装秀 Greenpeace's Toxic Fashion
2012年11月20日，为了凸显知名品牌服装含毒的问题，“绿色和平”组织在北京安排了一场“有毒”服装秀。 REUTERS/David Gray
“绿色和平”组织发布《潮流•污流：全球时尚品牌有毒有害物质残留调查》报告，指出ZARA、Levi's等20個知名时尚品牌服装在生产过程中使用可致不孕、致癌等有毒物质，不仅残留在产品中，还在生产过程中把大量污染排放到生产国more
“绿色和平”今年4月份从29个国家和地区购买了141件时装，包括牛仔裤、裤子、T恤衫、裙子和内衣等，经检测发现这些服装中的89件含有“可探测水平”的壬基酚聚氧乙烯醚(NPE)。据报告，NPE可以分解为破坏人类生殖激素的化more
“绿色和平”组织要求服装生产商在2020年以前实现“有毒物质零排放”，并且要求他们公布向环境排放有毒化学物质的纪录。 REUTERS/David Gray
模特以包扎身体不同部位的伤口等装扮展示时装，以此揭露时尚品牌服装的危害性。 REUTERS/David Gray
一名模特戴着羽翼进入重症室。 REUTERS/David Gray
一名模特手拿输液软袋。 REUTERS/David Gray
“受伤天使”。 REUTERS/David Gray
一名模特戴着氧气罩。 REUTERS/David Gray
表情严峻。REUTERS/David Gray
“重症病人”。REUTERS/David Gray
吸氧气。REUTERS/David Gray
一名走秀模特的影子映射在帷幕上。 REUTERS/David Gray
