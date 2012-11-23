版本:
中国
2012广州车展 Guangzhou Auto Show

第十届中国（广州）国际汽车展览会将于11月23日至12月2日举行，以“引领方向、驾驭未来”为主题。(本田飞度混合动力车。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

本届车展整体规模达到20万平方米，并首次将乘用车、商用车、汽车零部件及用品三大板块分区独立运作。(工作人员准备展示长城哈弗M4。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

广汽正式发布了一款A级新能源概念车，该车暂定名E-jet，其有着四门四座的车身结构。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

广汽本田的中级车型的概念版Concept C亮相，这是专门针对中国市场推出的全新车型。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

一名工作人员摆放日产天籁。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

宝马i8 Spyder Concept。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

模特展示长城哈弗M4。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

比亚迪汽车发布新款M6，配置和动力有所升级。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

丰田FT-EV电动车。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

吉利帝豪EC7-RV。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

吉利制造的伦敦出租车。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

迷你Coupe。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

全新上市的凯迪拉克高性能豪华轿跑CTS-V Coupe。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

全新一代揽胜。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

