美国枪支问题 Gun Ownership in the U.S.2012
美国科罗拉多州丹佛市《蝙蝠侠3》首映现场发生枪击惨案，导致12人死亡，这再次引发人们对于美国枪支管理的争论。(7月24日，美国科罗拉多州派克，洛矶山枪支暨弹药店。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
170万家枪店遍布于美国各地，只要是守法公民皆可申请枪支执照，甚至包括孩子。(2008年6月26日，德克萨斯州沃斯堡，一位父亲(右)注视着其7岁的儿子瞄准猎枪。) REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
官方统计数据表明，美国每年有大约10万人遭到枪击，其中超过3万人死于非命。从1968年马丁·路德·金和前总统罗伯特·肯尼迪被人用枪暗杀至今，美国已有超过100万人死于枪击。(2005年4月9日，肯塔基州西点军校附近，一名more
对于枪支管制问题，美国民众分歧明显。美国皮尤研究中心在2012年4月中旬进行的最新调查显示，在“保护人们拥有枪支的权力抑或控制枪支数量方面”哪个更重要时，49%的民众认为维护拥有枪支的权利更为重要，而45%的民众则支持对more
根据《华盛顿邮报》的估计，最近的国会选举中得到全国步枪协会帮助的候选人当选率达到80%，在这样的影响力之下，很多政客只能“俯首称臣”。成立于1871年的全国步枪协会资金雄厚，拥有约400万名成员，是反对枪支管制的坚定支持more
2008年6月26日，德克萨斯州沃斯堡，商店Cabela内售卖的手枪。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
2008年6月26日，伊利诺伊州芝加哥，Jesse LaFlores在枪支店Rink's Gun and Sport射击手枪。 REUTERS/Frank Polich
2009年6月11日，华盛顿，一名调查员检查纳粹大屠杀纪念博物馆玻璃门上的弹孔。华盛顿纳粹大屠杀博物馆日发生一起枪击案，造成两人受伤。 REUTERS/Mike Theiler
2008年3月7日，德克萨斯州沃斯堡，商店Cabela摆放着众多枪支和弹药。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
2011年1月29日，内华达州雷诺，一个10岁的孩子在国际狩猎俱乐部检查猎枪。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker
2007年4月17日，马里兰州上马尔伯勒，一名男子安装其手枪。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
2004年9月13日，德克萨斯州达拉斯，一名枪支经销商展示几款美国生产的突击步枪。REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell JM
下一个
24小时时事新闻(7月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透7月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jul 2012(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透7月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Jul 2012(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者7月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(7月25日) 24Hours 2012
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.