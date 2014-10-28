万圣节冲浪大赛 奇葩造型夺眼球 Halloween surf
2014年10月25日，美国冲浪爱好者在加州海滩举行万圣节冲浪比赛，选手们纷纷用奇葩造型吸引观者眼球。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
参赛者们绞尽脑汁，以奇特造型博出位。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《花花公子》创始人休·海夫纳与前女友肯德拉·威尔金森踏浪而来。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
前总统里根驾到。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国队长现身。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
甜心兔女郎。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
自由女神。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
奶爸向前冲。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
骷髅也冲浪。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
水怪出没。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
捉鬼敢死队。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
夜叉来袭。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
高球能手。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
窈窕奶爸。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
圣诞老人清凉上阵。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
猩猩与香蕉。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
24小时时事新闻(10月29日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
京津冀雾霾重来 APAC SOMG
中国环境监测总站预测，10月29日-31日期间，京津冀中南部区域可能出现连续空气污染过程，局部地区可能出现严重污染。
24小时时事新闻(10月28日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
亚投行成立 中国将为最大股东 AIIB
亚洲基础设施投资银行(AIIB)周五在北京宣布成立，21个国家的代表参与签约，中国将成为该行最大的股东，澳洲、印尼和韩国未参与。
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.