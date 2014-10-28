版本:
中国
2014年 10月 28日 星期二

万圣节冲浪大赛 奇葩造型夺眼球 Halloween surf

2014年10月25日，美国冲浪爱好者在加州海滩举行万圣节冲浪比赛，选手们纷纷用奇葩造型吸引观者眼球。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
参赛者们绞尽脑汁，以奇特造型博出位。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
《花花公子》创始人休·海夫纳与前女友肯德拉·威尔金森踏浪而来。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
前总统里根驾到。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
美国队长现身。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
甜心兔女郎。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
自由女神。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
奶爸向前冲。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
骷髅也冲浪。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
水怪出没。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
捉鬼敢死队。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
夜叉来袭。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
高球能手。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
窈窕奶爸。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
圣诞老人清凉上阵。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
猩猩与香蕉。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
