版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 14:47 BJT

走进童话般的冰雪王国--哈尔滨冰雪节

2015年1月4日，黑龙江哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年1月4日，黑龙江哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
2015年1月4日，黑龙江哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 15
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于1月5日晚开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于1月5日晚开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于1月5日晚开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 15
本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 15
宛如童话世界。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

宛如童话世界。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
宛如童话世界。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 15
游客参观冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

游客参观冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
游客参观冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 15
一名男子玩冰雕滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

一名男子玩冰雕滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
一名男子玩冰雕滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 15
装饰着五彩灯光的迷宫。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

装饰着五彩灯光的迷宫。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
装饰着五彩灯光的迷宫。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 15
宏伟壮观的冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

宏伟壮观的冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
宏伟壮观的冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 15
一名男子坐在龙椅上拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

一名男子坐在龙椅上拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
一名男子坐在龙椅上拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 15
游客观看万花筒。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

游客观看万花筒。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
游客观看万花筒。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 15
景区内的大钟。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

景区内的大钟。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
景区内的大钟。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 15
火车造型冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

火车造型冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
火车造型冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 15
游客在迷宫内穿行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

游客在迷宫内穿行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
游客在迷宫内穿行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 15
一对夫妇与人形冰雕合影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

一对夫妇与人形冰雕合影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
一对夫妇与人形冰雕合影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 15
钢琴冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

钢琴冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2015年 1月 5日 星期一
钢琴冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛

摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛

下一个

摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛

摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛

英国伯明翰举行欧洲埃尔维斯锦标赛，选手们通过模仿美国著名摇滚歌星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利向其致敬。

2015年 1月 4日
亚航失事客机搜救进展

亚航失事客机搜救进展

多国组成的搜救队伍出动舰船和飞机，在爪哇海和婆罗洲南部沿海搜寻亚航失事客机的遇难者遗体、客机残骸及黑匣子，已在海底找到四块失事客机的残骸。

2015年 1月 4日
上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者

上海民众悼念外滩踩踏事件遇难者

上海民众在外滩踩踏事件现场附近点燃蜡烛、献花，悼念遇难者。2014年12月31日晚23时35分许，上海外滩陈毅广场发生拥挤踩踏事件，造成36人死亡、49人受伤。

2015年 1月 4日
世界各地迎新年

世界各地迎新年

辞旧迎新，世界各国以各种不同方式喜迎2015年到来。

2014年 12月 31日

精选图集

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐