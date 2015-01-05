走进童话般的冰雪王国--哈尔滨冰雪节
2015年1月4日，黑龙江哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于1月5日晚开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
本届冰雪节以“冰雪五十年，魅力哈尔滨”为主题，开展冰雪旅游、冰雪文化、冰雪时尚、冰雪经贸、冰雪体育5大类共百余项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
宛如童话世界。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
游客参观冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名男子玩冰雕滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
装饰着五彩灯光的迷宫。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
宏伟壮观的冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名男子坐在龙椅上拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
游客观看万花筒。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
景区内的大钟。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
火车造型冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
游客在迷宫内穿行。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一对夫妇与人形冰雕合影。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
钢琴冰雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
