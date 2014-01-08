走进哈尔滨冰雪世界 Harbin Ice & Snow
2014年1月5日，被誉为世界四大冰雪盛会之一的第30届中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
本届冰雪节由国家旅游局、黑龙江省政府和哈尔滨市政府共同主办，为期3个月。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
本届冰雪节以“欢乐冰雪，激情城市”为主题，涵盖冰雪旅游、艺术、体育、经贸和文化等多项活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
冰雪节以“晶莹剔透，简洁大气”为原则，在主城区规划建设了13个广场、9条街路、17个点位，共39处冰雪景观。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
园内设置冰滑梯、雪地摩托、冰上杂技、舞蹈演艺等游乐项目。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
冰雪节期间同时举办第26届太阳岛雪雕艺术博览会、第40届哈尔滨冰灯艺术博览会、中央大街冬季欧陆风情节等冰雪娱乐活动。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
共有16家国外媒体的40多名记者前往哈尔滨冰雪节采访，为历年最多的一次。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
能工巧匠们用冰雪打造成千上万件艺术作品，为冰城哈尔滨增添神奇色彩。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
五光十色的冰雪景观，让人仿佛置身冰雪童话王国。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
哈尔滨香格里拉大酒店的季节性餐厅“冰宫+冰吧”对外营业，餐厅由全冰体建造而成，内部装饰富有浓郁的北国冰雪及民俗特色。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在冰吧内体验“冰冻鸡尾酒”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第十四届哈尔滨国际冬泳邀请赛在松花江冬泳场开赛，来自俄罗斯、乌克兰及中国的49支代表队、700多名冬泳爱好者在严寒中参加比赛。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
大型室外冰雪实景演出《林海雪原》。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
冰雪大世界内打造冰雪动漫世博会，园区内动漫主题元素丰富多彩。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
冰雪大世界内游人如织。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一个女孩体验冰滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
置身“冰雪宫殿”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
狗拉雪橇。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
超长冰滑梯。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
大型雪雕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
