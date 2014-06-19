皇家马会帽子秀 Hats and horses
一年一度的英国皇家赛马大会(Royal Ascot)于6月17日至21日在艾斯科举行。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
英国皇家赛马会设立于1711年，由时任的安妮女王(QUEEN ANNE)建立，迄今已有300年历史。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
这项赛事更是英国上流社交圈的盛世，从皇室贵族到平民都会大肆庆祝。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
6月18日，英女王伊丽莎白二世(右)与安妮公主(左)出席马会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
菲利普亲王正装出席。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
查尔斯王子与康沃尔公爵夫人卡米拉。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英女王的孙女、安德鲁王子和前妻约克公爵夫人莎拉·弗格森的长女比阿特丽斯公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
英女王的孙女、女王次子安德鲁王子的小女儿尤金妮公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
亨利王子与女王最年长的外孙女扎拉·菲利普斯公主。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
每年的这几天，全世界的眼光都会集中在英国，不为赛马，而是名媛们头顶的风采——帽子大会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
珠联璧合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
妇唱夫随。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
红色魅力。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
帽上风情。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
头顶风采。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
经典组合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
