版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 14:51 BJT

皇家马会帽子秀 Hats and horses

一年一度的英国皇家赛马大会(Royal Ascot)于6月17日至21日在艾斯科举行。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

一年一度的英国皇家赛马大会(Royal Ascot)于6月17日至21日在艾斯科举行。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
一年一度的英国皇家赛马大会(Royal Ascot)于6月17日至21日在艾斯科举行。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 17
英国皇家赛马会设立于1711年，由时任的安妮女王(QUEEN ANNE)建立，迄今已有300年历史。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

英国皇家赛马会设立于1711年，由时任的安妮女王(QUEEN ANNE)建立，迄今已有300年历史。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
英国皇家赛马会设立于1711年，由时任的安妮女王(QUEEN ANNE)建立，迄今已有300年历史。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 17
这项赛事更是英国上流社交圈的盛世，从皇室贵族到平民都会大肆庆祝。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

这项赛事更是英国上流社交圈的盛世，从皇室贵族到平民都会大肆庆祝。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
这项赛事更是英国上流社交圈的盛世，从皇室贵族到平民都会大肆庆祝。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 17
6月18日，英女王伊丽莎白二世(右)与安妮公主(左)出席马会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

6月18日，英女王伊丽莎白二世(右)与安妮公主(左)出席马会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
6月18日，英女王伊丽莎白二世(右)与安妮公主(左)出席马会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 17
菲利普亲王正装出席。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

菲利普亲王正装出席。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
菲利普亲王正装出席。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 17
查尔斯王子与康沃尔公爵夫人卡米拉。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

查尔斯王子与康沃尔公爵夫人卡米拉。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
查尔斯王子与康沃尔公爵夫人卡米拉。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 17
英女王的孙女、安德鲁王子和前妻约克公爵夫人莎拉·弗格森的长女比阿特丽斯公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

英女王的孙女、安德鲁王子和前妻约克公爵夫人莎拉·弗格森的长女比阿特丽斯公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
英女王的孙女、安德鲁王子和前妻约克公爵夫人莎拉·弗格森的长女比阿特丽斯公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 17
英女王的孙女、女王次子安德鲁王子的小女儿尤金妮公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

英女王的孙女、女王次子安德鲁王子的小女儿尤金妮公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
英女王的孙女、女王次子安德鲁王子的小女儿尤金妮公主。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 17
亨利王子与女王最年长的外孙女扎拉·菲利普斯公主。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

亨利王子与女王最年长的外孙女扎拉·菲利普斯公主。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
亨利王子与女王最年长的外孙女扎拉·菲利普斯公主。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 17
每年的这几天，全世界的眼光都会集中在英国，不为赛马，而是名媛们头顶的风采——帽子大会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

每年的这几天，全世界的眼光都会集中在英国，不为赛马，而是名媛们头顶的风采——帽子大会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
每年的这几天，全世界的眼光都会集中在英国，不为赛马，而是名媛们头顶的风采——帽子大会。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 17
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
花团锦簇。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 17
珠联璧合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

珠联璧合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
珠联璧合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 17
妇唱夫随。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

妇唱夫随。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
妇唱夫随。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 17
红色魅力。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

红色魅力。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
红色魅力。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 17
帽上风情。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

帽上风情。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
帽上风情。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 17
头顶风采。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

头顶风采。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
头顶风采。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 17
经典组合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

经典组合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 6月 19日 星期四
经典组合。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(6月20日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 19日
亚马逊发布智能Fire手机

亚马逊发布智能Fire手机

2014年6月19日，美国西雅图，亚马逊CEO杰夫·贝索斯(Jeff Bezos)正式发布公司第一款智能手机Fire Phone。

2014年 6月 19日
球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

球迷狂欢世界杯 World Cup faces

巴西世界杯赛事正酣，球迷迎来潮流盛宴。

2014年 6月 18日
24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(6月19日) 24hours

2014年6月18日 - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 6月 18日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐