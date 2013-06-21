“帽”美如花 Hats of the Royal Ascot
一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会(Royal Ascot)已拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
有着300多年历史的皇家爱斯科赛马会是世界上最豪华、最奢侈的赛马会。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
赛马会上，男士头戴绅士高帽、身穿黑灰色燕尾服；女士则身穿礼服或套装，佩戴各式帽子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
女性观众盛装打扮前来观赛，拉开一场高级时装和创意帽饰的派对。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
孔雀仙子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
帽子盛宴。REUTERS/Toby Melville
高贵典雅。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
可爱风。REUTERS/Darren Staples
可爱马帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
REUTERS/Darren Staples
抽象几何帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville
