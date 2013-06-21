版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 10:37 BJT

“帽”美如花 Hats of the Royal Ascot

一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会(Royal Ascot)已拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会(Royal Ascot)已拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会(Royal Ascot)已拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 20
有着300多年历史的皇家爱斯科赛马会是世界上最豪华、最奢侈的赛马会。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

有着300多年历史的皇家爱斯科赛马会是世界上最豪华、最奢侈的赛马会。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
有着300多年历史的皇家爱斯科赛马会是世界上最豪华、最奢侈的赛马会。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 20
赛马会上，男士头戴绅士高帽、身穿黑灰色燕尾服；女士则身穿礼服或套装，佩戴各式帽子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

赛马会上，男士头戴绅士高帽、身穿黑灰色燕尾服；女士则身穿礼服或套装，佩戴各式帽子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
赛马会上，男士头戴绅士高帽、身穿黑灰色燕尾服；女士则身穿礼服或套装，佩戴各式帽子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 20
女性观众盛装打扮前来观赛，拉开一场高级时装和创意帽饰的派对。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

女性观众盛装打扮前来观赛，拉开一场高级时装和创意帽饰的派对。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
女性观众盛装打扮前来观赛，拉开一场高级时装和创意帽饰的派对。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 20
孔雀仙子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

孔雀仙子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
孔雀仙子。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 20
帽子盛宴。REUTERS/Toby Melville

帽子盛宴。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
帽子盛宴。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 20
高贵典雅。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

高贵典雅。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
高贵典雅。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 20
可爱风。REUTERS/Darren Staples

可爱风。REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
可爱风。REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 20
可爱马帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville

可爱马帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
可爱马帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 20
REUTERS/Darren Staples

REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 20
抽象几何帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville

抽象几何帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 6月 21日 星期五
抽象几何帽。REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(6月14日-21日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(6月14日-21日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(6月14日-21日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(6月14日-21日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦6月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 6月 21日
全球运动员吸金榜 High-paidest Athletes

全球运动员吸金榜 High-paidest Athletes

(Reuters) -权威财经媒体《福布斯》公布了最新一期全球运动员收入榜，过去一年的收入高达7,810万美元的高尔夫球巨星老虎伍兹重夺榜首位置。

2013年 6月 20日
洪水中的印度 Flooding in India 2013

洪水中的印度 Flooding in India 2013

(Reuters) - 受暴雨影响，印度北部发生洪水和山体滑坡，造成上百人死亡。今年印度北部的雨季早于往年，且雨量大，引发恒河及多条支流泛滥。

2013年 6月 20日
雾霾袭击新加坡 Haze Hits Singapore

雾霾袭击新加坡 Haze Hits Singapore

(Reuters) -印尼山火引发雾霾，导致邻国新加坡和马来西亚空气质量严重恶化，其中新加坡呼吁印尼采取明确行动。

2013年 6月 20日

精选图集

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐