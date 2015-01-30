唯美巴黎高定时装秀
2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。(设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高级定制秀场。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫(Tamara Ralph)和迈克尔·罗索(Michael Russo)的高级定制时装秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫和迈克尔·罗索的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷(Viktor Horsting)和罗尔夫·斯诺伦(Rolf Snoeren)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷和罗尔夫·斯诺伦的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博(Elie Saab)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场上的唯美婚纱。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
