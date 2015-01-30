版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 16:05 BJT

唯美巴黎高定时装秀

2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。(设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高级定制秀场。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。(设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高级定制秀场。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。(设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高级定制秀场。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 20
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 20
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
法国设计师让·保罗·高提耶的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 20
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 20
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 20
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
德国设计师卡尔·拉格斐(Karl Lagerfeld)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 20
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 20
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 20
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 20
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫(Tamara Ralph)和迈克尔·罗索(Michael Russo)的高级定制时装秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫(Tamara Ralph)和迈克尔·罗索(Michael Russo)的高级定制时装秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫(Tamara Ralph)和迈克尔·罗索(Michael Russo)的高级定制时装秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 20
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫和迈克尔·罗索的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫和迈克尔·罗索的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
澳大利亚设计师塔玛拉·拉尔夫和迈克尔·罗索的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷(Viktor Horsting)和罗尔夫·斯诺伦(Rolf Snoeren)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷(Viktor Horsting)和罗尔夫·斯诺伦(Rolf Snoeren)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷(Viktor Horsting)和罗尔夫·斯诺伦(Rolf Snoeren)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 20
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷和罗尔夫·斯诺伦的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷和罗尔夫·斯诺伦的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
荷兰设计师维克托·霍斯廷和罗尔夫·斯诺伦的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博(Elie Saab)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博(Elie Saab)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博(Elie Saab)的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 20
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 20
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 20
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场上的唯美婚纱。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场上的唯美婚纱。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
黎巴嫩设计师艾莉·萨博的高定秀场上的唯美婚纱。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 20
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 20
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 20
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2015年 1月 30日 星期五
意大利设计师Maria Grazia Chiuri和Pier Paolo Piccioli的高定秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体

香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体

下一个

香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体

香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体

香港连续第21年获传统基金会（The Heritage Foundation）评为全球最自由的经济体，但在得分方面与第二位的新加坡差距进一步收窄。此外，在廉洁方面的排名则下跌两位至第15位。

2015年 1月 30日
路透1月照片精选（下）

路透1月照片精选（下）

路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。

2015年 1月 29日
2015年中国最有价值品牌排行榜

2015年中国最有价值品牌排行榜

广告公司WPP及其下属研究公司Millward Brown发布的报告显示，中国科技企业巨头腾讯和阿里巴巴首次打败国有企业，成为2015年中国最有价值品牌。

2015年 1月 29日
美国东北部迎世纪暴风雪

美国东北部迎世纪暴风雪

美国东海岸本周迎来世纪暴风雪，纽约市长称这可能是1827年以来纽约遭遇的最严重暴风雪。为应对恶劣天气，美国民众纷纷上街抢购，超市许多货架被清空。

2015年 1月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐