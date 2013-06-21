雾霾袭击新加坡 Haze Hits Singapore
印尼山火引发雾霾，导致新加坡和马来西亚空气质量严重恶化。(摄于6月20日，新加坡) REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡空气污染指数在6月20日一度达到371，意味着空气质量到了“危险”程度。(摄于6月20日) REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡数个建筑工地的进度放缓，很少看见工人在露天工作，麦当劳也暂停送餐服务，新加坡军方也暂停户外训练。(摄于6月17日) REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡药店和超市口罩抢购一空，民众纷纷在社交媒体上抱怨邻国，并指责东盟不作为。(摄于6月19日) REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡环境部长维文(Vivian Balakrishnan)称，新加坡国家环境局负责人陈金发(Andrew Tan)前往雅加达出席雾霾紧急会议。他表示将坚持要求采取明确行动。(摄于6月19日)REUTERS/Rachelmore
新加坡总理李显龙称，印度尼西亚山火引发的雾霾可能持续数周甚至更长时间。(摄于6月20日) REUTERS/Edgar Su
李显龙还警告称，如果新加坡相关企业对山火负有责任，将承担后果。(摄于6月19日) REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月20日，戴着口罩的建筑工人在开工前锻炼身体。REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
6月19日，新加坡夜景。 REUTERS/Tim Chong
6月19日，几名女子前去滨海湾金沙购物中心购物。REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月19日，新加坡笼罩在雾霾中。REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月17日，一名游客在滨海湾金沙空中花园的泳池中游泳。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月17日，一对新人在雾霾天气中拍摄婚纱照。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月17日，雾霾中的新加坡摩天观景轮。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月17日，一名男子在雾霾天气中骑车。REUTERS/Edgar Su
印尼苏门答腊岛非法焚烧森林是个长期问题，尤其是在6-9月干旱季。(摄于6月19日，印尼廖内省Pekanbaru) REUTERS/Azwar
6月20日，印尼廖内省笼罩在雾霾中。REUTERS/Beawiharta
人们驾驶车辆行驶在道路上。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
邻国马来西亚也因此受到雾霾侵袭。(摄于6月18日，马来西亚吉隆坡郊外) REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
6月20日，马来西亚麻坡，学生骑着自行车回家。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
6月18日，雾霾中的马来西亚布城。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
6月17日，马来西亚吉隆坡。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
新加坡5月15日(下)与6月18日的对比图。 REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
新加坡滨海湾金沙2010年4月25日(上)与2013年6月28日的对比图。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
新加坡4月25日(上)与6月17日的对比图。REUTERS/Edgar Su
