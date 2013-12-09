雾霾“南下” Haze in Shanghai
连日来，中国中东部地区出现大范围雾霾天气，京津冀长三角尤其严重，目前已波及25省份，100多个大中型城市。(摄于12月2日，被雾霾笼罩的上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
12月6日，上海创下空气质量指数发布以来的历史最高值，首次拉响严重污染警报。(摄于12月5日，上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
持续的雾霾，城市内能见度差，造成上海的两个机场多个航班延误，部分道路交通拥堵，市民抱怨不断。(摄于12月2日，上海市区街道上戴着口罩的人们。)REUTERS/Aly Song
由于北方颗粒物输送及气候不利扩散，上海的空气质量一直处于重度污染中。(摄于12月5日，上海浦东。)REUTERS/Aly Song
12月6日下午，上海市环境监测中心实时发布的空气质量指数为466，属严重污染六级，首要污染物为PM2.5。(摄于12月5日，上海浦东。)REUTERS/Aly Song
自4月颁布相关法规以来，上海市政府于6日首次启动严重污染预警措施。(摄于12月5日，上海浦东。)REUTERS/Aly Song
措施包括重点工业企业限产限污或停产、停驶30%党政机关和事业单位公务用车；建议公众避免户外活动，减少开窗通风。(摄于12月6日，上海浦东。)REUTERS/Aly Song
12月6日，上海市教委发出通知，要求中小学、幼儿园停止户外活动。(摄于12月6日，上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
上海市环境监测中心首席预报员段玉森介绍，从天气上来讲，小风静稳的天气不利于污染物的扩散，另外秋冬季节里包括供暖等各种污染物的排放，也起到了一定的作用。(摄于12月6日，上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
中国气象局的数据显示，今年以来，全国平均雾霾天数为52年来之最，安徽、湖南、湖北、浙江、江苏等13地均创下“历史纪录”。(摄于12月6日，上海浦东。)REUTERS/Aly Song
上海、河北中南部、北京南部、山东中西部、河南中东部、江苏、安徽等地均出现能见度不足1000米的大雾。(摄于12月6日，上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
12月8日下午，中央气象台将雾、霾双预警等级从橙色降为黄色，这已是第七天发布全国性的双预警。(摄于12月6日，上海市区。)REUTERS/Aly Song
其中，6日霾预警升级为橙色，7日大雾预警升级为橙色，截至8日，雾霾橙色预警双发的情况持续了2天。(摄于12月7日，北京的清晨。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
中央气象台提醒，因空气质量明显降低，人们需适当防护；呼吸道疾病患者尽量减少外出，外出时可戴上口罩。(摄于12月7日，北京公路。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
12月8日因北风出现，华北地区雾霾开始逐渐消散。(摄于12月7日，北京市区。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
中央气象台预计，随着冷空气势力的明显加强，12月中旬南方不会再出现前期这种大范围的雾霾天气。(摄于12月4日，江苏南通。)REUTERS/Aly Song
