中国
炎炎夏日 中国全民避暑 Heat Weave in China 2013

中国多个城市持续出现高温天气，最新数据显示，35摄氏度以上的高温覆盖面积约158万平方公里，约占全国陆地国土面积的六分之一，40摄氏度以上覆盖面积约7万平方公里，两项指标均达到今年以来最大值。(8月7日，上海，一个孩子在喷泉中消暑。) REUTERS/Aly Song

中国多个城市持续出现高温天气，最新数据显示，35摄氏度以上的高温覆盖面积约158万平方公里，约占全国陆地国土面积的六分之一，40摄氏度以上覆盖面积约7万平方公里，两项指标均达到今年以来最大值。(8月7日，上海，一个孩子在喷泉中消暑。) REUTERS/Aly Song
炎炎夏日，中国各地的民众各显神通消暑享清凉。(8月7日，上海，孩子们在喷泉中玩耍。) REUTERS/Aly Song

炎炎夏日，中国各地的民众各显神通消暑享清凉。(8月7日，上海，孩子们在喷泉中玩耍。) REUTERS/Aly Song
8月7日，上海，一名女子在喷泉中消暑。 REUTERS/Aly Song

8月7日，上海，一名女子在喷泉中消暑。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，上海，一名工人在建筑工地施工时休息。REUTERS/Aly Song

8月6日，上海，一名工人在建筑工地施工时休息。REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，上海，一个孩子在游泳池中玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song

8月6日，上海，一个孩子在游泳池中玩耍。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，上海，一名男子带着孩子在公共泳池中享清凉。 REUTERS/Aly Song

8月6日，上海，一名男子带着孩子在公共泳池中享清凉。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，北京，行人撑伞遮挡太阳。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

8月6日，北京，行人撑伞遮挡太阳。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
8月6日，上海，两名女子在外滩观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8月6日，上海，两名女子在外滩观光。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月6日，上海，一名女子撑着太阳伞过街道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8月6日，上海，一名女子撑着太阳伞过街道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月6日，上海，几名青少年在烈日下行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

8月6日，上海，几名青少年在烈日下行走在街道上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月21日，上海，人们在人民广场打水仗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

7月21日，上海，人们在人民广场打水仗。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月25日，浙江杭州，当地居民在地铁站内躲避热浪。 REUTERS/Stringer

7月25日，浙江杭州，当地居民在地铁站内躲避热浪。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月21日，湖北武汉，高温让在校的大学生们酷热难耐，华中师范大学佑铭体育馆开放空调，供在校的学子们打地铺避暑。 REUTERS/Stringer

6月21日，湖北武汉，高温让在校的大学生们酷热难耐，华中师范大学佑铭体育馆开放空调，供在校的学子们打地铺避暑。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月5日，北京，两名男子躺在宜家店的沙发上睡觉。为了躲避酷暑很多老百姓选择了到有空调的大型商场去购物，餐饮和避暑。REUTERS/Stringer

8月5日，北京，两名男子躺在宜家店的沙发上睡觉。为了躲避酷暑很多老百姓选择了到有空调的大型商场去购物，餐饮和避暑。REUTERS/Stringer
